Portlaoise Athletic club shocked by vandalism of facilities

With kids due to return to sport all over the County on the 26th of April, one local sports club have suffered a devastating setback.

Portlaoise Athletic club was one the receiving end of extreme vandalism this week with the damage done to their cabins so bad that they fear repairing them will come at a cost too severe to the club.

Defibilators were also damaged while the damage wasn't just contained to indoors as some of their outdoor facilities also bore the brunt of the vandals.

While the club are still trying to work out how to get their facilities back up and running for the return of kids training next week, they have also highlighted how far down the list they come in relation to other clubs and codes of sport in terms of funding and indeed, sponsorship.

They are at a stage now where they need help and they are asking people to help them out in any way they can whether it be sponsorship or ideas on how they can get their facilities back to the way they were.

In a statement released on their social channels, they club commented;

"Unfortunately our club house was damaged recently, we are not posting here to attract negative comments about the perpetrators, that's more a socitial issue but we could do with positivity.

"It is never a nice time for a thing like this to happen but unfortunately it coincidences with what will hopefully see some sort of action for our juveniles in the coming weeks. Despite the massive part athletic clubs play in society we are way, way down the list regarding funding, sponsorship, etc.

"The damage to our cabins is so severe that to repair them is not feasible financially. If anyone in the community has any ideas or can help in any way please let us know. Again please no abusive comments about those that carried it out, we just wish to move forward in a positive way."