Abbeyleix Tennis club gear up for return to action

Tennis is one of the lucky sports to get the return to action on April 26th. Outdoor sports such as Tennis have been given a new lease of life with restrictions easing on Monday week.

Abbeyleix Tennis club are one such club set to open their gates and they have been setting out their stall ahead of the big day.

The club have sent out important information to members detailing how the club and activity will be run.

While singles action will be allowed, there will be some restriction on doubles play, most notably that playing partners must be from the same household.

Indoor facilities such as the kitchen and toilets will remain closed and sanitising must take place on entering and leaving the premises.

Access to the club is for members only and courts must be booked online, listing all the players names.



Courts will be available to book seven days in advance, for example, Monday 26th available to book April 19th, Tuesday 27th from Tuesday 20th etc.

Member club fobs can be reactivated from April 26th and members are asked to text the club phone to "opt in" with your fob number. Please note fobs must be activated individually so this may take a few days, for example, if you intend to play on April 26th do not leave it until the day before or morning of to opt in.







