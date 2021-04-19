Laois teenager taking on 'Portarlington to Donegal' run to raise funds for charity and local Camogie club

A Laois Secondary School student is the process of running 225km in the month of April to raise funds for Temple Street Children's Hospital and her local club

Hannah O'Mahony is a third year student in Portlaoise College and has undertaken the mammoth task to raise funds through her community based project as part of the Dermot Early youth leadership initiative programme.

The Banrion Gaels Camogie player has set up a GoFundme page where she is seeking donations with the funds raised going towards the hospital that she attended as a baby and her local Camogie club.

The 15 year old will be covering 225km during the month of April which is the equivalent of Portarlington to Donegal and the Banrion Gaels club are extremely proud of her efforts.

Anyone wishing to donate can click on this link to the Gofundme page and help Hannah raise as much funds as possible.

The Dermot Earley Youth Leadership Initiative (DEYLI) takes its name from one of Ireland’s most inspirational leaders and one of Gaelic games most iconic proponents, Dermot Earley (1948- 2010).

The initiative, a tribute to Dermot’s lifetime of sporting and professional achievements and his commitment to community service, is brought to life through a partnership between GAA, Foróige, and NUI Galway. The programme empowers young people to enhance their leadership capabilities to better enable them to reach their full potential and have a positive impact on the world around them.

DEYLI has seen over 600 young GAA members (aged 15-18) complete the yearlong programme, gaining from NUIG a FETAC level 6 third level qualification in Youth Leadership and Community Action for their efforts. This unique programme evokes and honours the values Dermot Earley epitomised and is designed to foster them in a new generation of young Irish leaders. The programme comprises of three modules, two of which are facilitated, and one is undertaken by the young people independently.