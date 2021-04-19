Draw made for Munster Senior hurling championship
Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes in action against Jack Fagan of Waterford during the 2020 Munster senior hurling final at Semple Stadium last November
HOLDERS Limerick will begin the defence of their Munster senior hurling title when taking on Cork in the provincial semi-final.
All-Ireland champions Limerick will be seeking to win a third Munster title on the bounce this summer.
Limerick retained the Munster Senior Hurling Championship for the first time in almost 40 years when scoring a 0-25 to 0-21 win over Waterford in the provincial final at Semple Stadium last November.
The 2021 Munster senior hurling champions will be presented with a new cup which honours the memory of Limerick hurling legend Mick Mackey.
Last November's success was a 21st Munster senior hurling championship title for Limerick and the county's first time retaining the title since 1980-81.
The 2021 Munster senior hurling final is due to take place on the weekend of July 17-18.
2021 Munster senior hurling championship draw:
Quarter-final:
Clare v Waterford
Semi-finals:
Tipperary v Clare or Waterford
Limerick v Cork
