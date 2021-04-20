Dundalk FC confirm departure of Rathdowney man from coaching ticket

Dundalk FC have confirmed that Rathdowney native Shane Keegan has left the club. The former Galway and Wexford Youths manager was part of the management set up that saw them qualify for the Europa league group stages last year but following months of turmoil, both Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli have now left the club.

Keegan was appointed as team manager at the start of this season and was the only UEFA Pro-Licence holder on the management ticket.

After a superb run last season that saw them play the mighty Arsenal in the Europa League, the Louth outfit had a poor start to the 2021 season and the club have reacted by attempting to change things up in the dug out.

Keegan won't be idle though as earlier this year he was confirmed as the new Rathdowney-Errill senior hurling manager and will now look forward to guiding them in the Laois senior hurling championship later on in the Summer.

In a statement released by Dundalk, they commented;

“Dundalk FC can also confirm that Shane Keegan has left his position as team manager,” continued the statement.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Shane for his work during his time at Oriel Park and wishes him the very best in the future."

“The club will conduct a thorough recruitment process for a new manager and will not be making any further comment on the selection process until an appointment is made.”