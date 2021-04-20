Laois swimmers Turner and Ryan in action at National time trials

Portarlington's Nicole Turner will be in action today at Swim Ireland’s Irish National Team Trials for the 2021 International Summer Meets at the National Aquatic Centre on the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus.

Ireland’s best swimmers will have the opportunity to meet qualification standards for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 2021 LEN European Championships in Budapest (Hungary) in May, and the LEN European Junior Championships in Rome, Italy in July.

Turner is already under the minimum qualification time for the Paralympic Games and it will be another chance for her to get some competitive action.

Another swimmer with Portarlington roots in action will be Shane Ryan. He has already hit the qualification time for Tokyo 2020 but this is another step in his preparations for the big event in Japan this Summer.

The opening day of action will see a number of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls in action in their main events including Ireland’s fastest ever female swimmer Danielle Hill in the 100m Backstroke. Hill needs to knock .65 of a second off her best time of 1:00.90 to make the Tokyo time of 1:00.25.

Speaking ahead of the meet, Swim Ireland National Performance Director Jon Rudd commented;

“It has been a very careful and at times challenging process to get us to the point where we can have Ireland’s leading athletes go head to head over five days in an attempt to claim Olympic and Paralympic berths and other international selections.

"We are thrilled to be only one day away from this happening now, with so many of our swimming community and supporters of Irish swimming watching every stroke of every session with us via the live stream. Our athletes and coaches have prepared in the very best way possible during a pandemic and without the support of our principal partners and stakeholders in Performance swimming, we would not be where we are now – five days of exciting racing with all to play for. So sit back, turn on your PC screen and enjoy!”