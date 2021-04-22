BREAKING: Fixtures for Laois Allianz National league games officially announced

It won't be long now. Following on from the announcement that the National Leagues will commence next month, the GAA have released the official list of fixtures for the National football and hurling league.

The Laois footballers will play in Division 2 South along with Clare, Cork and Kildare and they have got the lucky end of the stick with two home games and just one away game in their first outing in Cusack Park in Ennis on Sunday May 16.

They will follow that up with two home games against Cork on the following Saturday night at 7pm before hosting Kildare on Sunday May 30 in O'Moore Park.

The full list of league fixtures for the Laois footballers is as follows;

National Football League Division 2 South

Round 1 – Clare v Laois - Sunday May 16 (Ennis) 3.45pm

Round 2 – Laois v Cork - Saturday May 22 (O’Moore Park) 7pm

Round 3 – Laois v Kildare - Sunday May 30 (O’Moore Park) 1.45pm

Meanwhile Cheddar Plunkett and the Laois hurlers have a busy schedule in Division IB of the National hurling league with trips to Wexford, Kilkenny and Antrim while also playing host to Clare and Dublin in MW Hire O'Moore Park.

They will start the league away to their championship opponents, Wexford on Sunday May 9 before hosting Dublin a week later in Portlaoise.

They will have two home games in a row ads Clare are welcomed to the Midlands on May 23 before two away trips to Kilkenny and Antrim before the curtain comes down on the league campaign.

The full list of league fixtures for the Laois footballers is as follows;

National Hurling League Division 1B

Round 1 – Wexford v Laois Sunday May 9 (Wexford Park) 1.45pm

Round 2 – Laois v Dublin Saturday May 15 (O’Moore Park) 5pm

Round 3 – Laois v Clare Sunday May 23 (O’Moore Park) 3pm

Round 4 – Kilkenny v Laois Sunday June 6 (Nowlan Park) 1.45pm

Round 5 – Antrim v Laois Saturday June 12 (Belfast) 3pm.