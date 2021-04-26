GALLERY: Golfers rejoice as fairways re-open in Laois

There was huge excitement in golfing circles on Monday morning as golf clubs around the Country opened their doors for the first time this year.

Under the new easing of restrictions, Golf clubs were opened yesterday as members flooded back to their favourite pastime.

While there are still some restrictions in place for golfers to adhere too, the opening is a massive shot in the arm for golf clubs all across Laois.

Only two players can play together and for a limit of nine holes compared to the normal 18 but it is a step in the right direction and clubs can finally start to get some membership coming in.

For the time being, it is a members only policy meaning the likes of Golf societies and green fees are still not permitted.

See our gallery here of members enjoying their first day back at Portarlington golf club.

Use the "next" icon above to scroll through the pictures