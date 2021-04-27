BREAKING: TG4 to broadcast two Laois National hurling league games live on TV

TG4 have published the list of games they will be showing across all their platforms for the upcoming Allianz Hurling and football leagues.

The Laois hurlers are set to feature twice with the broadcaster to show two of their National hurling leagues games live on their flagship TV channel.

While they have a broad range of games available, some of those will be confined to the TG4 player and deferred coverage but Laois v Wexford in the opening round of the league on May 9 and the clash away to Kilkenny on Sunday 6 June will be shown live on their TV channel.

Eir Sport also brought out their list of games last week and while the Laois footballers and hurlers didn't make the cut there, TG4 have come to the rescue for supporters of the O'Moore County.

The Laois footballers may still feature as they have scheduled slots for Division 2 South of the football league but they have yet to confirm what games they will show in those slots.

The full list of National league games set to be shown on TG is as follows;

Date Competition Game Throw-in Broadcast Details

08/5/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Westmeath v Galway 2.00pm Live on TG4

09/5/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1B Wexford v Laois 1.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Cork v Waterford 3.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1B Antrim v Clare 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App & Deferred on TG4 5.35pm

15/5/21 Allianz Football League D.1N Tyrone v Donegal 5.00pm Live on TG4

16/5/21 Allianz Football League D.1S Roscommon v Dublin 1.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Galway v Limerick 3.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Football League D.1N Monaghan v Armagh 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App & Deferred on TG4 5.35pm



22/5/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Tipperary v Galway 1.30pm Live on TG4



23/5/21 Allianz Football League D.1S Dublin v Kerry 1.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Waterford v Limerick 3.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1B Kilkenny v Wexford 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm

29/5/21 Allianz Football League D.3N TBC 3.00pm Live on TG4

30/5/21 Allianz Football League D.2 TBC 1.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Football League D.1S TBC 3.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Football League D.1S TBC 3.45pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm

5/6/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1B Antrim v Wexford 3.00pm Live on TG4

6/6/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1B Kilkenny v Laois 1.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Galway v Waterford 3.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Westmeath v Tipperary 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm

12/6/21 Allianz Football League D.1/2 Semi Finals TBC Live on TG4

Allianz Football League D.1/2 Semi Finals TBC Live on TG4

13/6/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A TBC 1.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Football League D.1/2 Semi Finals 3.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Match TBC 1.45pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 at 5.35pm