BREAKING: TG4 to broadcast two Laois National hurling league games live on TV
Laois stalwart Paddy Purcell celebrates after defeating Dublin in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-final at O'Moore Park. Picture: Alf Harvey
TG4 have published the list of games they will be showing across all their platforms for the upcoming Allianz Hurling and football leagues.
The Laois hurlers are set to feature twice with the broadcaster to show two of their National hurling leagues games live on their flagship TV channel.
While they have a broad range of games available, some of those will be confined to the TG4 player and deferred coverage but Laois v Wexford in the opening round of the league on May 9 and the clash away to Kilkenny on Sunday 6 June will be shown live on their TV channel.
Eir Sport also brought out their list of games last week and while the Laois footballers and hurlers didn't make the cut there, TG4 have come to the rescue for supporters of the O'Moore County.
The Laois footballers may still feature as they have scheduled slots for Division 2 South of the football league but they have yet to confirm what games they will show in those slots.
The full list of National league games set to be shown on TG is as follows;
Date Competition Game Throw-in Broadcast Details
08/5/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Westmeath v Galway 2.00pm Live on TG4
09/5/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1B Wexford v Laois 1.45pm Live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Cork v Waterford 3.45pm Live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, D.1B Antrim v Clare 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App & Deferred on TG4 5.35pm
15/5/21 Allianz Football League D.1N Tyrone v Donegal 5.00pm Live on TG4
16/5/21 Allianz Football League D.1S Roscommon v Dublin 1.45pm Live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Galway v Limerick 3.45pm Live on TG4
Allianz Football League D.1N Monaghan v Armagh 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App & Deferred on TG4 5.35pm
22/5/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Tipperary v Galway 1.30pm Live on TG4
23/5/21 Allianz Football League D.1S Dublin v Kerry 1.45pm Live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Waterford v Limerick 3.45pm Live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, D.1B Kilkenny v Wexford 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm
29/5/21 Allianz Football League D.3N TBC 3.00pm Live on TG4
30/5/21 Allianz Football League D.2 TBC 1.45pm Live on TG4
Allianz Football League D.1S TBC 3.45pm Live on TG4
Allianz Football League D.1S TBC 3.45pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm
5/6/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1B Antrim v Wexford 3.00pm Live on TG4
6/6/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1B Kilkenny v Laois 1.45pm Live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Galway v Waterford 3.45pm Live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Westmeath v Tipperary 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm
12/6/21 Allianz Football League D.1/2 Semi Finals TBC Live on TG4
Allianz Football League D.1/2 Semi Finals TBC Live on TG4
13/6/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A TBC 1.45pm Live on TG4
Allianz Football League D.1/2 Semi Finals 3.45pm Live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, D.1A Match TBC 1.45pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 at 5.35pm
