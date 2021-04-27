BREAKING: TG4 to broadcast two Laois National hurling league games live on TV

Brian Lowry

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

BREAKING: TG4 to broadcast two Laois National hurling league games live on TV

Laois stalwart Paddy Purcell celebrates after defeating Dublin in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-final at O'Moore Park. Picture: Alf Harvey

TG4 have published the list of games they will be showing across all their platforms for the upcoming Allianz Hurling and football leagues.

The Laois hurlers are set to feature twice with the broadcaster to show two of their National hurling leagues games live on their flagship TV channel.

While they have a broad range of games available, some of those will be confined to the TG4 player and deferred coverage but Laois v Wexford in the opening round of the league on May 9 and the clash away to Kilkenny on Sunday 6 June will be shown live on their TV channel.

Eir Sport also brought out their list of games last week and while the Laois footballers and hurlers didn't make the cut there, TG4 have come to the rescue for supporters of the O'Moore County.

The Laois footballers may still feature as they have scheduled slots for Division 2 South of the football league but they have yet to confirm what games they will show in those slots.

The full list of National league games set to be shown on TG is as follows;

Date                Competition                                            Game                             Throw-in              Broadcast Details

08/5/21          Allianz Hurling League, D.1A                 Westmeath v Galway         2.00pm               Live on TG4

09/5/21         Allianz Hurling League, D.1B            Wexford v Laois             1.45pm              Live on TG4

                    Allianz Hurling League, D.1A                   Cork v Waterford              3.45pm               Live on TG4

                   Allianz Hurling League, D.1B                    Antrim v Clare                 2.00pm             Live on TG4 Player App & Deferred on TG4 5.35pm

 

15/5/21       Allianz Football League D.1N                   Tyrone v Donegal              5.00pm              Live on TG4

16/5/21      Allianz Football League D.1S                   Roscommon v Dublin        1.45pm                Live on TG4

                 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A                   Galway v Limerick            3.45pm                 Live on TG4

                Allianz Football League D.1N                    Monaghan v Armagh        2.00pm                 Live on TG4 Player App & Deferred on TG4 5.35pm


22/5/21     Allianz Hurling League, D.1A                   Tipperary v Galway          1.30pm                Live on TG4


23/5/21    Allianz Football League D.1S                    Dublin v Kerry                 1.45pm                Live on TG4

                Allianz Hurling League, D.1A                   Waterford v Limerick        3.45pm                Live on TG4        

               Allianz Hurling League, D.1B                    Kilkenny v Wexford           2.00pm                Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm

 

29/5/21       Allianz Football League D.3N                     TBC                                      3.00pm                Live on TG4

 

30/5/21      Allianz Football League D.2                        TBC                                      1.45pm                 Live on TG4

                 Allianz Football League D.1S                      TBC                                       3.45pm                 Live on TG4

                Allianz Football League D.1S                       TBC                                       3.45pm                Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm

 

5/6/21        Allianz Hurling League, D.1B                   Antrim v Wexford                    3.00pm             Live on TG4

6/6/21        Allianz Hurling League, D.1B                   Kilkenny v Laois            1.45pm                 Live on TG4

                 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A                        Galway v Waterford          3.45pm                 Live on TG4

                Allianz Hurling League, D.1A                        Westmeath v Tipperary      2.00pm                Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm

12/6/21     Allianz Football League D.1/2                     Semi Finals                     TBC                  Live on TG4

                Allianz Football League D.1/2                      Semi Finals                    TBC                  Live on TG4

13/6/21    Allianz Hurling League, D.1A                        TBC                             1.45pm             Live on TG4

               Allianz Football League D.1/2                      Semi Finals                    3.45pm             Live on TG4

               Allianz Hurling League, D.1A                        Match TBC                    1.45pm             Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 at 5.35pm