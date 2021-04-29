GAA adult club activity looks set to return in May

This evening's announcement from Government surrounding further easing of restrictions looks like being a major breakthrough for the adult, non-elite athlete.

Adult team training looks set to be allowed return on May 10 meaning GAA club teams, soccer clubs, rugby and so on will be able to re-commence training.

While it's not expected to be back to normal straight away, it is a massive step forward.

Underage teams were allowed back to train this week in a non-contact format and the adult, non-elite return will likely follow down that path.

However, sources from the Government's Covid committee meeting that was held on Wednesday night say that club games are on the table to return from June 7 meaning GAA could potentially start club leagues for underage and adult teams.

Another notable report from last night's meeting suggest that Gyms and swimming pools will re-open on June 7.