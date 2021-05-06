Venue confirmed for Laois and Wexford Leinster hurling championship clash

Nowlan Park, Kilkenny will host the Leinster senior hurling championship quarter final clash between Laois and Wexford on Saturday June 26.

While the draw was made a few weeks back, the venues were only confirmed by Leinster Council today.

No throw in time has been announced by it will be a big surprise if it is not a Saturday evening game.

The other quarter final between Antrim and Dublin will take place on the same day in Navan.

