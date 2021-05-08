Laois team named to take on Wexford in opening round of hurling league
Laois manager Cheddar Plunkett has named his team that will start Sunday's Allianz Hurling league game against Wexford Park.
Although missing the likes of Mark Kavanagh, Willie Dunphy, Stephen Maher, Eric Killeen and Ronan Broderick, Plunkett, who is in his second stint in charge has named a strong line up.
There is a league debut for Rosenallis youngster David Dooley who will make his Laois debut at corner forward despite not having played senior championship for his club yet and only being out of the Minor grade.
Ross King will lead the attack while Cha Dwyer returns to the fold after not being involved last year and he takes up the centre forward berth.
The game will be live on TG4 with a throw in time of 1.45pm.
The team in full is;
1. Enda Rowland
2. Lee Cleere
3. Sean Downey
4. Donnacha Hartnett
5. Jack Kelly
6. Podge Delaney
7. Ryan Mullaney
8. Fiachra Fennell
9. Paddy Purcell
10. Aaron Dunphy
11. Cha Dwyer
12. Ciaran Collier
13. David Dooley
14. Ross King
15. Ciaran Comerford
