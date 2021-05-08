Laois team named to take on Wexford in opening round of hurling league

Laois manager Cheddar Plunkett has named his team that will start Sunday's Allianz Hurling league game against Wexford Park.

Although missing the likes of Mark Kavanagh, Willie Dunphy, Stephen Maher, Eric Killeen and Ronan Broderick, Plunkett, who is in his second stint in charge has named a strong line up.

There is a league debut for Rosenallis youngster David Dooley who will make his Laois debut at corner forward despite not having played senior championship for his club yet and only being out of the Minor grade.

Ross King will lead the attack while Cha Dwyer returns to the fold after not being involved last year and he takes up the centre forward berth.

The game will be live on TG4 with a throw in time of 1.45pm.

The team in full is;

1. Enda Rowland

2. Lee Cleere

3. Sean Downey

4. Donnacha Hartnett

5. Jack Kelly

6. Podge Delaney

7. Ryan Mullaney

8. Fiachra Fennell

9. Paddy Purcell

10. Aaron Dunphy

11. Cha Dwyer

12. Ciaran Collier

13. David Dooley

14. Ross King

15. Ciaran Comerford

— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) May 8, 2021