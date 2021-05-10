Winners announced from second Laois GAA All County draw
The second installment of the Laois GAA All County draw took place last Friday night and for the second week in a row, over 31,000 euro in prizes were handed out.
The draw, which has been running over for 20 years now, has brought in some much needed funds over club and county in recent months with over one million euro raised. Clubs are set to benefit to the tune of over 800,000 euro with the amount each club receives depending on how many tickets they sold.
There was a huge uptake in the tickets and last Friday's draw saw Tom and Breda Kelly from Stradbally claiming the first prize of 10,000 euro. In total, 23 clubs were represented in the prizes and with two more draws to come on the first Friday in June and July, there are still plenty of cash prizes to be won for those who purchased tickets.
The draw was streamed live by Laois GAA from O'Moore Park and the full list of winners is as follows;
1st. Prize €10,000: No. 252 Tom & Breda Kelly Stradbally GAA
2nd. Prize €5,000: No. 15 Padraig & Rita Lacey Ballylinan GAA
3rd. Prize €3,000: No. 135 Paudge Phelan The Harps GAA
4th. Prize €1,500: No. 119 Keith Bracken Portarlington GAA
5th. Prize €1,500: No. 60 Aishling & Jack Mulhall Trumera GAA
6th. Prize €1,000: No. 257 Peter Wall Park Ratheniska GAA
7th. Prize €500: No. 7 Paddy & Pauline Phelan Slieve Bloom GAA
8th. Prize €500: No. 78 Des Moran Ballyroan Abbey GAA
9th. Prize €500: No. 143 Christopher Ryan Portarlington GAA
10th. Prize €500: No. 72 Diarmuid O’Connell Ballyroan Abbey GAA
11th. Prize €500: No. 10 James O’Byrne Graiguecullen GAA
12th. Prize €500: No. 303 Leah Loughman Portlaoise GAA
13th. Prize €500: No. 2174 Cathal Doyle Ballyroan Abbey GAA
14th. Prize €500: No. 113 Jerry O’Mara Ballinakill GAA
15th. Prize €500: No. 183 Deffew Family Kilcavan GAA
16th. Prize €250: No. 266 Marcus Cosgrave Rosenallis GAA
17th. Prize €250: No. 360 Jack Browne Portlaoise GAA
18th. Prize €250: No. 2 Eoghan Dunne St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix GAA
19th. Prize €250: No. 191 Willie, Ann & Mary Duffy Courtwood GAA
20th. Prize €250: No. 159 Roisin Brennan St Joseph’s GAA
21st. Prize €250: No. 44 Mary & JJ Kennedy Clonaslee St Manman’s GAA
22nd. Prize €250: No. 35 Mary Stackpool Colt GAA
23rd. Prize €250: No. 35 Ian & Brona Swinburn Rosenallis GAA
24th. Prize €250: No. 60 Nora Delaney & Ann Marie Deegan The Heath GAA
25th. Prize €250: No. 173 Stan Walsh Park Ratheniska GAA
26th. Prize €250: No. 49 Marguerite & Keith Jackson Crettyard GAA
27th. Prize €250: No. 30 Anthony Coffey St Lazerians Abbeyleix GAA
28th. Prize €250: No. 145 Aishling & Jake O’Shaughnessy Ballinakill GAA
29th. Prize €250: No. 11 Pat Hally Kyle GAA
30th. Prize €250: No. 212 Dillon, Taidgh & Aoife Lalor Timahoe GAA
31st. Prize €250: No. 115 Tom Whelan Ballyroan Abbey GAA
32nd. Prize €250: No. 155 Mary Hennessy Rosenallis GAA
33rd. Prize €250: No. 2211 Pauric Clancy Ballyroan Abbey GAA
34th. Prize €250: No. 150 Tom Davis O’Dempsey’s GAA
35th. Prize €250: No. 279 Eoghan O’Hora O’Dempsey’s GAA
