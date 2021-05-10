Winners announced from second Laois GAA All County draw

The second installment of the Laois GAA All County draw took place last Friday night and for the second week in a row, over 31,000 euro in prizes were handed out.

The draw, which has been running over for 20 years now, has brought in some much needed funds over club and county in recent months with over one million euro raised. Clubs are set to benefit to the tune of over 800,000 euro with the amount each club receives depending on how many tickets they sold.

There was a huge uptake in the tickets and last Friday's draw saw Tom and Breda Kelly from Stradbally claiming the first prize of 10,000 euro. In total, 23 clubs were represented in the prizes and with two more draws to come on the first Friday in June and July, there are still plenty of cash prizes to be won for those who purchased tickets.

The draw was streamed live by Laois GAA from O'Moore Park and the full list of winners is as follows;

1st. Prize €10,000: No. 252 Tom & Breda Kelly Stradbally GAA

2nd. Prize €5,000: No. 15 Padraig & Rita Lacey Ballylinan GAA

3rd. Prize €3,000: No. 135 Paudge Phelan The Harps GAA

4th. Prize €1,500: No. 119 Keith Bracken Portarlington GAA

5th. Prize €1,500: No. 60 Aishling & Jack Mulhall Trumera GAA

6th. Prize €1,000: No. 257 Peter Wall Park Ratheniska GAA

7th. Prize €500: No. 7 Paddy & Pauline Phelan Slieve Bloom GAA

8th. Prize €500: No. 78 Des Moran Ballyroan Abbey GAA

9th. Prize €500: No. 143 Christopher Ryan Portarlington GAA

10th. Prize €500: No. 72 Diarmuid O’Connell Ballyroan Abbey GAA

11th. Prize €500: No. 10 James O’Byrne Graiguecullen GAA

12th. Prize €500: No. 303 Leah Loughman Portlaoise GAA

13th. Prize €500: No. 2174 Cathal Doyle Ballyroan Abbey GAA

14th. Prize €500: No. 113 Jerry O’Mara Ballinakill GAA

15th. Prize €500: No. 183 Deffew Family Kilcavan GAA

16th. Prize €250: No. 266 Marcus Cosgrave Rosenallis GAA

17th. Prize €250: No. 360 Jack Browne Portlaoise GAA

18th. Prize €250: No. 2 Eoghan Dunne St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix GAA

19th. Prize €250: No. 191 Willie, Ann & Mary Duffy Courtwood GAA

20th. Prize €250: No. 159 Roisin Brennan St Joseph’s GAA

21st. Prize €250: No. 44 Mary & JJ Kennedy Clonaslee St Manman’s GAA

22nd. Prize €250: No. 35 Mary Stackpool Colt GAA

23rd. Prize €250: No. 35 Ian & Brona Swinburn Rosenallis GAA

24th. Prize €250: No. 60 Nora Delaney & Ann Marie Deegan The Heath GAA

25th. Prize €250: No. 173 Stan Walsh Park Ratheniska GAA

26th. Prize €250: No. 49 Marguerite & Keith Jackson Crettyard GAA

27th. Prize €250: No. 30 Anthony Coffey St Lazerians Abbeyleix GAA

28th. Prize €250: No. 145 Aishling & Jake O’Shaughnessy Ballinakill GAA

29th. Prize €250: No. 11 Pat Hally Kyle GAA

30th. Prize €250: No. 212 Dillon, Taidgh & Aoife Lalor Timahoe GAA

31st. Prize €250: No. 115 Tom Whelan Ballyroan Abbey GAA

32nd. Prize €250: No. 155 Mary Hennessy Rosenallis GAA

33rd. Prize €250: No. 2211 Pauric Clancy Ballyroan Abbey GAA

34th. Prize €250: No. 150 Tom Davis O’Dempsey’s GAA

35th. Prize €250: No. 279 Eoghan O’Hora O’Dempsey’s GAA

