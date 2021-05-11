BREAKING: Laois hurlers and Ladies football league double header confirmed

Laois senior hurlers and Laois Ladies footballers will share the spotlight on Sunday May 23 when they both make up a double header of action in O'Moore Park.

With the hurlers taking on Clare in round three of the Allianz National league at 3pm, it has now been confirmed that the Laois Ladies footballers will open their league campaign against Kildare in the second part of a double header at 5.30 at Laois GAA HQ.

Double headers involving men and ladies teams haven't always been the norm and especially with Covid-19 restrictions, it wasn't clear if we would see any double bills this year.

The games will be massive for both sides as it is Laois last home game in the hurling league and the opening venture into league football for 2021 for the Ladies footballers.

