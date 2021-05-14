Evan O'Carroll: "This is probably the best panel of players I have played with since I joined".

Laois kick off their National Football League campaign this Sunday and the competition for places has been a major driving factor in the panel according to star forward Evan O'Carroll.

With players having to train on their own for the first four months of the year before resuming collective training late last month, it hasn't been an easy road but O'Carroll is in no doubt that the increased depth to the panel in 2021 has driven everybody on.

“At training last week you were kind of looking around and thinking this is probably the best panel of players I have played with since I joined. We all want to be on the team for the first game against Clare.”

“That is what we have been training for. Yeah the bodies are sore and really only coming around now but we are really looking forward to getting stuck into the games. With the likes of Donie (Kingston), Colm (Begley), Sean Byrne, even Paul (Kingston) coming back, competition for places is really, really high.,” explained the Crettyard attacker.

Despite the strong competition for places, the natural competitor in O'Carroll is still hell bent on nailing down a starting berth.

“Everyone wants to start, that's a given. Looking at last year, the amount of game time lads were given, without the subs we brought on even against Fermanagh, we probably wouldn't have won some of those games. The stronger the panel we have the better. We all want to start but we know the lads we are all competing against can do just as good as you.”

Training in isolation is tough and far from a walk in the park but O'Carroll took the positives from it and explained that it was good for the mind to get in the hard yards.

“It was good for your mind as well. We didn't know when we were going to be back. We were all hoping we'd be back at some stage and that's what kept driving us on, the hope that we were going to get back training and get back playing.

“It was something we had to aim for and that's what drove us on to make the improvements that we have. You knew if you didn't put in the work you'd be right behind when you'd come back in.

“You could see the gains everyone else was after making, probably made us that bit more motivated to keep going. We have a great group of lads. When you see the effort everyone else is putting in, you want to do it.”

O'Carroll has been impressed with the application of the panel and is excited about what 2021 has in store for them.

“We came out of the Dublin game and we were very disappointed after it. As a team we had to look at ourselves and see what we had to work on and I think the time that we were given during the pandemic was something I focused on and when the team came back a few weeks back, it was obvious some lad have put in some serious work. “We were lucky that we had Tom (Hargroves) there to pick out what we should be focussing on.

“It was something we all bought into and it is great to see. It was tough to go running on your own, it was tough to get up, but I suppose we were lucky in a sense that we had something to look forward to, but it was amazing to go training on Tuesday night and seeing the shape lads were in. We are all delighted to be back and looking forward to the future.”