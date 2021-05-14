BREAKING: Laois team named for opening football league encounter with Clare
Donie Kingston starts for Laois
Laois senior football manager Mike Quirke has named a strong team for their opening league encounter on Sunday in Ennis against Clare.
There is experience all over the field with the evergreen duo of Mark Timmons and Colm Begley anchoring the defence while Kieran Lillis and John O'Loughlin continue their midfield partnership from 2020.
It's no surprise that the returning Donie Kingston starts with the Arles Killeen man named in the full forward line alongside his brother Paul and Eoin Lowry.
Talisman Evan O'Carroll starts at centre forward while Gary Walsh and Ross Munnelly, who is entering into his 19th season starts on the bench,
The game will be streamed live on GAAGo with a throw in time of 4pm in Ennis.
The starting team in full is as follows;
1.Niall Corbet
2.Robbie Pigott
3.Mark Timmons
4.Trevor Collins
5.Gareth Dillon
6.Colm Begley
7.Patrick O’Sullivan
8.John O’Loughlin
9.Kieran Lillis
10.Mark Barry
11.Evan O’Carroll
12.Danny O’Reilly
13.Eoin Lowry
14.Donie Kingston
15Paul Kingston.
Subs: Matthew Byron, Brian Daly, Gary Walsh, Brian Byrne, Alan Farrell, Eoin Buggie, Shane Bolger, Seamus Lacey, Michael Keogh, Ross Munnelly, Sean O’Flynn
