BREAKING: Laois team named for opening football league encounter with Clare

Laois senior football manager Mike Quirke has named a strong team for their opening league encounter on Sunday in Ennis against Clare.

There is experience all over the field with the evergreen duo of Mark Timmons and Colm Begley anchoring the defence while Kieran Lillis and John O'Loughlin continue their midfield partnership from 2020.

It's no surprise that the returning Donie Kingston starts with the Arles Killeen man named in the full forward line alongside his brother Paul and Eoin Lowry.

Talisman Evan O'Carroll starts at centre forward while Gary Walsh and Ross Munnelly, who is entering into his 19th season starts on the bench,

The game will be streamed live on GAAGo with a throw in time of 4pm in Ennis.

The starting team in full is as follows;

1.Niall Corbet

2.Robbie Pigott

3.Mark Timmons

4.Trevor Collins

5.Gareth Dillon

6.Colm Begley

7.Patrick O’Sullivan

8.John O’Loughlin

9.Kieran Lillis

10.Mark Barry

11.Evan O’Carroll

12.Danny O’Reilly

13.Eoin Lowry

14.Donie Kingston

15Paul Kingston.

Subs: Matthew Byron, Brian Daly, Gary Walsh, Brian Byrne, Alan Farrell, Eoin Buggie, Shane Bolger, Seamus Lacey, Michael Keogh, Ross Munnelly, Sean O’Flynn