WATCH: 150 not out for Laois star John O'Loughlin

Laois and Rosenallis footballer John O'Loughlin reached a big milestone last weekend when he lined out in his 150th competitive game for Laois.

The towering midfielder has been a pillar of the Laois team down through the years and a mainstay in and around the middle third of the field for the O'Moore County.

He has played 53 championship matches, 78 National League games and 19 times in the O'Byrne Cup.

Along the journey to date O'Loughlin has notched up a total of 8-94 and there are no signs of him slowing down anytime soon.

His 150th appearance ended with defeat but that doesn't take from the achievement of making it to 150 appearances for his beloved Laois since making his debut in February of 2008.