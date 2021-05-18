REVEALED: Laois GAA release masterplan for 2021 leagues and championships

Laois GAA are getting their house in order for the return of club activity in early June and have furnished clubs with a detailed plan as to what they can expect from the year ahead.

With some 2020 championships still to be finalised and County teams coming into high season, there is still a bit of guesswork involved but the plan released to clubs now gives them something to aim at.

The 2020 senior hurling and football championships won't be resuming until the August bank holiday weekend at the earliest and the playing of these games will be guided by the progression of the Laois senior hurlers and footballers in the Inter County championship.

The aim is to give clubs at least two weeks to prepare for the 2020 games and a few weekends have been penciled in for these games to be played depending on when the County teams are knocked out.

The draws for the hurling and football leagues were also made while the draws for the 2021 adult championships will be made on July 7.

2021 League Action

The Football and Hurling Leagues will be based mainly on geography within the County and will be split into two groups.

The top two in each group will qualify for semi finals while the bottom team in each group will play a relegation playoff.

The hurling league is due to start on the week of June 11 while the football leagues won't commence until the week of June 18

Hurling Leagues

Division 1A – Group A

Borris-Kilcotton

Camross

Castletown

Rosenallis

Division 1A – Group B

Clough-Ballacolla

Rathdowney-Errill

Abbeyleix

The Harps

Division 1B – Group A

Ballyfin

Mountrath

Camross

Colt-Shanahoe

Division 1B – Group B

Ballinakill

Clough-Ballacolla

Portlaoise

Rathdowney-Errill

Division 2 – Group A

Borris-Kilcotton

Mountmellick

Slieve Bloom

Clonaslee

Division 2 – Group B

Colt-Shanahoe

Park-Ratheniska/Timahoe

Trumera

The Harps

Division 3 – Group A

Ballypickas

Clonad

Portlaoise

Mountrath

Division 3 – Group B

Borris-Kilcotton

Castletown

Rathdowney-Errill

Abbeyleix

Division 4 – Group A

Ballinakill

Rathdowney-Errill

Park-Ratheniska/Timahoe

The Harps

Division 4 – Group B

Camross

Clough-Ballacolla

Kyle

Rosenallis

Division 5 – Group A

Ballyfin

Camross

Mountmellick

Division 5 – Group B

Borris-Kilcotton

Castletown

Slieve Bloom

Division 5 – Group C

Clough-Ballacolla

Clonad

Slieve Bloom

Division 5 – Group D

Portlaoise

The Harps

Trumera

Football Leagues

Division 1A – Group A

Ballylinan

Ballyroan-Abbey

Graiguecullen

St Joseph’s

Division 1A – Group B

Courtwood

O’Dempsey’s

Portarlington

Portlaoise

Division 1B – Group A

Arles-Killeen

Arles-Kilcruise

Killeshin

Stradbally

Division 1B – Group B

Clonaslee

Emo

Portlaoise

The Heath

Division 2 – Group A

Crettyard

Park-Ratheniska

Timahoe

St Joseph’s

Division 2 – Group B

Mountmellick

O’Dempsey’s

Portarlington

Rosenallis

Division 3 – Group A

Annanough

Barrowhouse

Graiguecullen

Killeshin

Division 3 – Group B

Ballyfin

Kilcavan

The Heath

The Rock

Division 3B – Group A

Ballylinan

Ballyroan-Abbey

O’Dempsey’s

Stradbally

Division 3B – Group B

Camross

Mountmellick

Portlaoise

Rosenallis

Division 4 – Group A

Arles-Kilcruise

Arles-Killeen

Spink

The Harps

Division 4 – Group B

Emo

Portlaoise

The Rock

Timahoe

Division 5 – Group A

Annanough

Courtwood

The Heath

Division 5 – Group B

Ballyfin

Slieve Bloom

Mountrath

Division 5 – Group C

Killeshin

Park-Ratheniska

St Joseph’s

Division 5 – Group D

Ballyroan-Abbey

Colt

Kilcavan

2020 Championships

A plan has also been made for the conclusion of the 2020 championships. As County teams will be in their high season in the Summer, only championships in the lower grades will conclude in the early stages of the club activity being allowed to resume.

In terms of the outstanding Senior hurling and football championships, this is very much dependent on how the County teams are going and when they are knocked out of their respective championships.

A couple of options have been worked into the masterplan to take into account various outcomes as regards the County teams.

Weekend of June 10

Laois JHC ‘A’ Semi-finals

The Harps v Castletown

Portlaoise v Abbeyleix

Laois JFC ‘A’ Semi-finals

Ballyroan Abbey v Park Ratheniska

Portlaoise v The Heath

Laois JHC ‘B’ Semi-finals

Camross v Rathdowney Errill

Portlaoise v The Harps

Weekend of June 18

Laois IHC Final

Trumera v Rathdowney Errill

Laois JHC ‘A’ Final

The Harps or Castletown v Portlaoise or Abbeyleix

Laois JHC ‘B’ Final

Camross or Rathdowney-Errill v Portlaoise or The Harps

Laois JFC ‘A’ Final

Ballyroan Abbey or Park Ratheniska v Portlaoise or The Heath

Weekend July 23-25/ July 31-August 1

Laois JFC ‘B’ Final

Graiguecullen v Spink

Laois JFC ‘C’ Final

Colt v Kilcotton

Weekend July 31-August 1/August 7-8/ August 14-15 /August 21-22

Laois SFC Semi-finals

Ballyfin v Portarlington in O’Moore Park

Emo v Graiguecullen in O’Moore Park

Laois SFC Final

Ballyfin or Portarlington v Emo or Graiguecullen in O’Moore Park

Weekend August 7-8 or August 14-15

Laois SHC Final

Borris-Kilcotton v Clough-Ballacolla in O’Moore Park

Laois Premier IHC Final

Portlaoise v The Harps in O’Moore Park

PLAN SUBJECT TO COVID RESTRICTIONS

READ ALSO: 150 not out for John O'Loughlin