REVEALED: Laois GAA release masterplan for 2021 leagues and championships
The outstanding 2020 games are also on the masterplan
Portarlington and Graiguecullen are still in the 2020 Laois SFC
Laois GAA are getting their house in order for the return of club activity in early June and have furnished clubs with a detailed plan as to what they can expect from the year ahead.
With some 2020 championships still to be finalised and County teams coming into high season, there is still a bit of guesswork involved but the plan released to clubs now gives them something to aim at.
The 2020 senior hurling and football championships won't be resuming until the August bank holiday weekend at the earliest and the playing of these games will be guided by the progression of the Laois senior hurlers and footballers in the Inter County championship.
The aim is to give clubs at least two weeks to prepare for the 2020 games and a few weekends have been penciled in for these games to be played depending on when the County teams are knocked out.
The draws for the hurling and football leagues were also made while the draws for the 2021 adult championships will be made on July 7.
2021 League Action
The Football and Hurling Leagues will be based mainly on geography within the County and will be split into two groups.
The top two in each group will qualify for semi finals while the bottom team in each group will play a relegation playoff.
The hurling league is due to start on the week of June 11 while the football leagues won't commence until the week of June 18
Hurling Leagues
Division 1A – Group A
Borris-Kilcotton
Camross
Castletown
Rosenallis
Division 1A – Group B
Clough-Ballacolla
Rathdowney-Errill
Abbeyleix
The Harps
Division 1B – Group A
Ballyfin
Mountrath
Camross
Colt-Shanahoe
Division 1B – Group B
Ballinakill
Clough-Ballacolla
Portlaoise
Rathdowney-Errill
Division 2 – Group A
Borris-Kilcotton
Mountmellick
Slieve Bloom
Clonaslee
Division 2 – Group B
Colt-Shanahoe
Park-Ratheniska/Timahoe
Trumera
The Harps
Division 3 – Group A
Ballypickas
Clonad
Portlaoise
Mountrath
Division 3 – Group B
Borris-Kilcotton
Castletown
Rathdowney-Errill
Abbeyleix
Division 4 – Group A
Ballinakill
Rathdowney-Errill
Park-Ratheniska/Timahoe
The Harps
Division 4 – Group B
Camross
Clough-Ballacolla
Kyle
Rosenallis
Division 5 – Group A
Ballyfin
Camross
Mountmellick
Division 5 – Group B
Borris-Kilcotton
Castletown
Slieve Bloom
Division 5 – Group C
Clough-Ballacolla
Clonad
Slieve Bloom
Division 5 – Group D
Portlaoise
The Harps
Trumera
Football Leagues
Division 1A – Group A
Ballylinan
Ballyroan-Abbey
Graiguecullen
St Joseph’s
Division 1A – Group B
Courtwood
O’Dempsey’s
Portarlington
Portlaoise
Division 1B – Group A
Arles-Killeen
Arles-Kilcruise
Killeshin
Stradbally
Division 1B – Group B
Clonaslee
Emo
Portlaoise
The Heath
Division 2 – Group A
Crettyard
Park-Ratheniska
Timahoe
St Joseph’s
Division 2 – Group B
Mountmellick
O’Dempsey’s
Portarlington
Rosenallis
Division 3 – Group A
Annanough
Barrowhouse
Graiguecullen
Killeshin
Division 3 – Group B
Ballyfin
Kilcavan
The Heath
The Rock
Division 3B – Group A
Ballylinan
Ballyroan-Abbey
O’Dempsey’s
Stradbally
Division 3B – Group B
Camross
Mountmellick
Portlaoise
Rosenallis
Division 4 – Group A
Arles-Kilcruise
Arles-Killeen
Spink
The Harps
Division 4 – Group B
Emo
Portlaoise
The Rock
Timahoe
Division 5 – Group A
Annanough
Courtwood
The Heath
Division 5 – Group B
Ballyfin
Slieve Bloom
Mountrath
Division 5 – Group C
Killeshin
Park-Ratheniska
St Joseph’s
Division 5 – Group D
Ballyroan-Abbey
Colt
Kilcavan
2020 Championships
A plan has also been made for the conclusion of the 2020 championships. As County teams will be in their high season in the Summer, only championships in the lower grades will conclude in the early stages of the club activity being allowed to resume.
In terms of the outstanding Senior hurling and football championships, this is very much dependent on how the County teams are going and when they are knocked out of their respective championships.
A couple of options have been worked into the masterplan to take into account various outcomes as regards the County teams.
Weekend of June 10
Laois JHC ‘A’ Semi-finals
The Harps v Castletown
Portlaoise v Abbeyleix
Laois JFC ‘A’ Semi-finals
Ballyroan Abbey v Park Ratheniska
Portlaoise v The Heath
Laois JHC ‘B’ Semi-finals
Camross v Rathdowney Errill
Portlaoise v The Harps
Weekend of June 18
Laois IHC Final
Trumera v Rathdowney Errill
Laois JHC ‘A’ Final
The Harps or Castletown v Portlaoise or Abbeyleix
Laois JHC ‘B’ Final
Camross or Rathdowney-Errill v Portlaoise or The Harps
Laois JFC ‘A’ Final
Ballyroan Abbey or Park Ratheniska v Portlaoise or The Heath
Weekend July 23-25/ July 31-August 1
Laois JFC ‘B’ Final
Graiguecullen v Spink
Laois JFC ‘C’ Final
Colt v Kilcotton
Weekend July 31-August 1/August 7-8/ August 14-15 /August 21-22
Laois SFC Semi-finals
Ballyfin v Portarlington in O’Moore Park
Emo v Graiguecullen in O’Moore Park
Laois SFC Final
Ballyfin or Portarlington v Emo or Graiguecullen in O’Moore Park
Weekend August 7-8 or August 14-15
Laois SHC Final
Borris-Kilcotton v Clough-Ballacolla in O’Moore Park
Laois Premier IHC Final
Portlaoise v The Harps in O’Moore Park
PLAN SUBJECT TO COVID RESTRICTIONS
