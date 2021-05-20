Second medal of the week for Portarlington swimmer at World Euro Championships

There was more success for Portarlington swimmer Nicole Turner this evening as she claimed her second bronze medal of the week at the World Para European swimming championships in Madeira.

Turner won Ireland's first medal of the week on Tuesday when coming third in the 200m individual medley and now she has added to that by swimming a personal best in the 50 metre freestyle to claim another bronze medal.

Already qualified for the Paralympics in Tokyo later in the Summer, Turner's week isn't finished yet and will swim in the 100m breast stroke tomorrow before finishing with her favoured 50m butterfly on Saturday.

She has already represented Ireland at the Paralympics in Rio back in 2016 and has medaled before in the World Para European Championships back in 2018.

