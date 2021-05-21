TEAM NEWS: Laois Ladies name team for League opener against Kildare

Laois Ladies football manager Donie Brennan has named his first team of the year as Laois go into battle with Kildare in the opening round of the league on Sunday.

The game will be streamed live from the Ladies Gaelic Football Association as Laois look to get off the mark against a Kildare side that they will also meet in the championship later in the Summer.

Laura Nerney will Captain the side from left wing back while in the forward line, Mo Nerney, Sarah Anne Fitzgerald and Aoife Kirrane make up a potent full forward line.

The game throws in at 5.30pm in O'Moore Park and is the second part of a double header with Laois and Clare in the National Hurling league at 3pm.

The full team is below;