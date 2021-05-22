TEAM NEWS: Quirke names team for league clash with Cork

Laois football manager Mike Quirke has kept faith with the same 15 that lost to Clare last Sunday as they look to get their league campaign back on track tonight against Cork in O'Moore Park.

Last Sunday, Laois were extremely poor in their defeat to Clare but the only way is up for the O'Moore County and will look to bounce back against Cork ahead of their final league against Kildare next weekend.

While Quirke has named the same 15, there are likely to be some positional switches as they look to pick up the pieces from last weekend and look for that winning formula.

Benny Carroll is an addition to the bench at the expense of Shane Bolger in the only change to the matchday squad.

The game throws in at 7pm in O'Moore Park and it will be shown live on GAAGO for a fee of five euro.

The full in full is as follows;

1. Niall Corbet

2. Robbie Pigott

3. Mark Timmons

4. Gareth Dillon

5. Trevor Collins

6. Colm Begley

7. Patrick O’Sullivan

8. John O’Loughlin

9. Kieran Lillis

10. Eoin Lowry

11. Paul Kingston

12. Danny O’Reilly

13. Mark Barry

14. Donie Kingston

15. Evan O’Carroll

Subs: Matthew Byron, Brian Daly, Gary Walsh, Brian Byrne, Alan Farrell, Eoin Buggie, Seamus Lacey, Michael Keogh, Ross Munnelly, Sean O’Flynn, Benny Carroll