TEAM NEWS: Laois hurling team to take on Clare named

Seamas 'Cheddar' Plunkett and his management team have made two changes to the team that lost to Dublin last weekend as they welcome Clare to O'Moore Park on Sunday for round three of the National hurling league.

Both Laois and Clare are pointless at the bottom of the table and Sunday will be yet another massive test for the Laois men.

Eoin Gaughan and Conor Phelan come into the team with wing back Podge Delaney missing out through injury having limped off against Dublin while Ciaran Comerford also makes way.

With a relegation play off looming over the bottom placed team in the group, both sides are in bad need for a win and both have a lot to prove.

The game throws in at 3pm and is live on GAAGO at 3pm on Sunday while the Laois Ladies footballers take on Kildare in the National league at 5.30pm, also in O'Moore Park.

The Laois team in full to take on Clare is as follows;

1. Enda Rowland

2. Donncha Hartnett

3. Sean Downey

4. Diarmuid Conway

5. Conor Phelan

6. Matthew Whelan

7. Jack Kelly

8. Paddy Purcell

9. Fiachra C Fennell

10. Ciaran Collier

11. Cha Dwyer

12. James Ryan

13. Eoin Gaughan

14. Ross King

15. PJ Scully