LISTEN: Hat trick of medals for Portarlington's Turner

Nicole Turner had her name up in lights for the third time this week after she claimed the silver medal in the 100m breast stroke at the World European Para Swimming championships in Madeira.

The 18-year-old put on a stunning performance as she led the way for most of the race, just pipped to the gold medal by Hungarian Evelin Szaraz by 2.22 seconds. The Laois woman finished in a time of 1:42.52, setting a new personal best.

Having already claimed two bronze medals in the 50m freestyle and the 200m individual medley earlier in the week, the Portarlington swimmer, who is already qualified for the Paralympics in Tokyo, took her medal haul to three on Friday.

She still has one more event to compete in this weekend as she goes in her preferred butterfly class event.

Listen below to her thoughts after winning her third medal of the games in Madeira.