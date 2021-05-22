National PE award for one of Laois smallest schools

Mayo National School were celebrating this week as they were awarded a National PE award in the 7th annual PEXpo competition.

18 pupils from senior infants, 1st class, 2nd class and 3rd class were awarded first place in the awards that were held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The children undertook a project entitled “Multiple Ways of Jumping in our Multigrade Class”. With the help of their teacher Saragh Buggy, they practised the long jump, triple jump, high jump and even the indoor vertical jump.

The children also kept PE diaries where they recorded what they learned after each lesson in terms of their head (what they learned during PE), their heart (how they felt during PE) and their hands (what they did during PE).

In addition, the children impressed the judges during a 15 minute video call where they answered questions about their project. The children won a trophy and voucher for PE equipment for their school, while also attaining a national medal each in recognition of their wonderful achievement.

Great credit must go to Saragh Buggy for her time, effort and dedication to the pupils who have the highest regard for her. What an Achievement for one of Laois's smallest schools.