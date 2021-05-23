Nerney to the fore as Laois’ second-half flurry gives them opening round league victory

Laois and Kildare’s ladies played out a thoroughly enjoyable game of football in O’Moore Park despite mixed conditions underfoot. Laois’ superb second-half meant that Donie Brennan’s team picked up an opening round victory in the league, with Mo Nerney central to everything good that Laois did up front.

Laois 2-16

Kildare 2-13

Kildare could have dealt Laois a hammer blow just a minute into the contest. Grace Clifford slipped in Roisin Byrne, but she rushed her shot when she could have taken a few more steps and that resulted in a straightforward save for new Laois keeper Eimear Barry from Shanahoe.

Grace Clifford knocked over the opening score for the Lilywhite women, but Laois responded strongly with marksman Mo Nerney placing over two frees. Confident goalkeeping from Laois’ Eimear Barry meant that her side swiftly worked the ball from one side of the field to the other, and the result was Mo Nerney cutting inside her marker and finishing low past Brooke Dunne for the opening goal.

Nerney was fortunate a few minutes later when her close-range free cannoned off the post and fell right back to her, where she tapped it over. However, Kildare replied in fashion with two quick-fire goals to take the lead. Nessa Dooley nestled in the first, as she latched on to a high breaking ball in the square and rounded Barry in goals with a nice feint.

Dooley played a part in Kildare’s second goal as well, as she caught a long ball in and dished it off to Lara Curran who buried it into the corner of the net.

Laois got back on level terms through Sarah Ann Fitzgerald, and while Kildare wing-back Hazel McLoughlin fired over Kildare after, Laois regained the lead thanks to Jane Moore and Mo Nerney consecutive points.

Kildare’s Roisin Byrne and Laois’ captain Laura Nerney exchanged scores before Kildare finished the first half strongly to take a half-time advantage. Byrne found her range for Kildare with two lovely points from play, and while Nerney hit back for Laois, Kildare hit three on the trot through Nessa Dooley, Lara Curran and Orlaith O’Sullivan.

Kildare went into the break with a 2-8 to 1-8 lead over the Laois women in an action-packed and open first half of football in O’Moore Park.

The momentum in this one swung back and forth, and that continued to be the case in the second-half. Laois came out with a burst of energy and levelled proceedings once more. Eva Galvin, who was a late change to the Laois line-up, blasted over the opening score of the half.

Sarah Ann Fitzgerald capitalised on a sloppy Kildare kick-out and left just one between the sides. Laois were level then minutes later as their star player, Nerney, added to her tally with another point.

Kildare grabbed their opening score of the second-half through full-forward Nessa Dooley, who amended for her previous misses by tapping this effort over the bar. However, Laois were the better team at the start of the second-half and got their reward for their play when Leah Tarpey’s shot dropped short and into the net.

Laois continued to dominate the affair as second-half substitute Orlaith Hennessy fired over from close-range and Sarah Ann Fitzgerald also raised a white flag.

Roisin Byrne returned Kildare to the scoreboard, but Laois were not deterred and continued to move the ball around the field. Patient play from Donie Brennan’s charges resulted in Erone Fitzpatrick splitting the posts to give Laois a four point cushion once more.

Kildare refused to give up, as Grainne Kenneally and Nessa Dooley landed scores to keep them within range. However, Laois finished strong, with Nerney placing over two points from placed balls to seal an opening round win in the Ladies National Football League.

LAOIS

Scorers: Mo Nerney 1-8 (0-5 frees), Leah Tarpey 1-0, Sarah Ann Fitzgerald 0-3, Eva Galvin 0-2, Erone Fitzpatrick, Laura Nerney and Orla Hennessy 0-1 each

Team: Eimear Barry (Shanahoe); Clodagh Dunne (Ballyroan), Amy Potts (St Brigid’s), Aimee Kelly (St Conleth’s); Rachel Williams (Sarsfields), Ellen Healy (Portlaoise), Laura Nerney (C) (Foxrock-Cabinteely); Fiona Dooley (Portlaoise), Jane Moore (Sarsfields); Anna Healy (Park-Ratheniska), Eva Galvin (St Conleth’s), Andrea Moran (Ballyroan); Mo Nerney (Timahoe), Sarah Ann Fitzgerald (Portlaoise), Aoife Kirrane (St Conleth’s). Subs: Erone Fitzpatrick (Park-Ratheniska), Orla Hennessy (Timahoe), Sarah Larkin (Timahoe), Sinead Farrelly (St Joseph’s), Emma Lawlor (St Paul’s)

KILDARE

Scorers: Nessa Dooley 1-3, Lara Curran 1-1, Roisin Byrne 0-5 (0-1 free), Grace Clifford, Siobhan O’Sullivan (free), Hazel McLoughlin and Grainne Kenneally 0-1 each

Team: Brooke Dunne; Claire Sullivan, Lara Gilbert, Mia Doherty; Lauren Murtagh, Laoise Lenehan, Hazel McLoughlin; Siobhan O’Sullivan, Grainne Kenneally; Orlaith O’Sullivan, Lara Curran, Grace Clifford; Ellen Dowling, Nessa Dooley, Roisin Byrne. Subs: Aoife Rattigan, Mikaela McKenna, Ciara Wheeler, Shauna Kendrick, Caoimhe Fagan Hynes, Sarah Munnelly

REFEREE: Ciaran Groome (Offaly)











ReplyForward