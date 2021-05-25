Next Stop Tokyo - Turner lands four medal haul at Para Swimming championships

Portarlington's Nicole Turner had a week to remember at the World Para Swimming European Open championships held in Madeira last week.

The Paralympian took part in four different swimming events throughout the week and made the podium on all four occasions.

She brought the curtain down in spectacular fashion, winning another silver medal, this time in the S6 50m Butterfly Final on Saturday evening having already secured another silver and two bronze medals earlier in the week.

The Butterfly is her preferred class and she swam a great race in the final as she battled from the start with Eleanor Robinson from Team GB, and it was the latter who tool gold in a time of 36.39 seconds, just 0.65 seconds ahead of Turner in 37.04.

She bagged the first Irish medal at the Championships when she competed in the SB6 200m individual medley on Tuesday and a swim of 9.57 seconds was good enough for the Paralympics bound Laois woman to claim the bronze medal.

She had good form going into the final as she was almost 21 seconds faster than the fourth fastest swimmer in the qualifying heat earlier on Tuesday morning.

There was more success for Portarlington swimmer on Thursday evening as she claimed her second bronze medal of the week.

She came third in the 50m freestyle and in doing so set a new personal best for herself in that discipline.

Friday saw more medals around her neck and another personal best set as she claimed the silver medal in the 100m breast stroke.

The 18-year-old put on a stunning performance as she led the way for most of the race, just pipped to the gold medal by Hungarian Evelin Szaraz by 2.22 seconds. The Laois woman finished in a time of 1:42.52, setting a new personal best.

She has already represented Ireland at the Paralympics in Rio back in 2016 and has medaled before in the World Para European Championships back in 2018.

Madeira has been a good hunting ground for the Colaiste Iosagain student as back in 2016 she claimed two silver and one bronze medal.

The results are another big stepping stone for the Portarlington native ahead of the Paralympics in Tokyo later in the Summer.

Speaking after her last event of the week on Saturday night, Turner was delighted how the week went for her after a long lay off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tonight would have been nicer if I was a bit faster but it was my last event of the week and it has been a successful week for me so I am happy with that.

“I was closer to her than normal so it does put me in a good place going to Tokyo, hopefully I will be able to surprise everyone in Tokyo.

“It has been so good to get back into the International stage again and competing against people of my own speed so I am really happy with how the week has gone. The next goal is to go for gold in Tokyo”.

The Tokyo Paralympics were due to take place last Summer but were put on hold due to the International response to Covid-19 but they are set to go ahead this Summer along with the Olympics.

The Colaiste Iosagain student was the Irish flag bearer at the Rio games in 2016 and she has already qualified for the games.

The games held in Madeira last week is the latest event at which she has soared at and with momentum and no shortage of desire on her side, she is well placed to medal come the Summer.

With International sport now creeping back to normality, Ireland will bring a strong representation to the games with Nicole Turner one of the major medal hopes.