Laois U16 Ladies football panel announced

Laois Ladies football have announced their U16 panel for the year ahead. After months of uncertainty, players are finally back out on the pitches and gearing up for the year ahead.

11 clubs are represented on the panel. Portlaoise, Park/Ratheniska, Timahoe, St Brigid's, St Conleth's, Ballyfin, Graiguecullen, Killeshin, Ballyroan, Sarsfields and St Joseph's will all be feeding into the panel as they get ready for the Leinster championship.

Over the last few weekends plenty of girls from all the clubs across the county have pushed hard, slogged and gave it everything.

Commenting on the panel announcement, Laois LGFA commented;

"We want to thank every single girl that gave it a shot and remind you all that this may not have been your year but your time will come, stay working hard and it will be here before you know it. To the girls that made the panel, big congratulations and best of luck for the coming year."

The panel in full is below

READ ALSO: Supporters allowed back for National league games in the North