Three changes on Laois Camogie team for Wexford clash

Laois Camogie manager John Desmond has made three changes to his team from their defeat to Kilkenny last weekend as they gear up to take on Wexford on Saturday in O'Moore Park at 2pm.

A nine point defeat at the hands of Kilkenny last Saturday leaves Laois in need of a win today but they will go into the game as underdogs while a win for Wexford will see them top the league standings having already beaten Kilkenny two weeks ago.

Amy Byrne, Sara Cuddy and Grainne Hyland come into the team with Alison McEvoy, Alicew Walsh and Aisling O'Dea making way.

Casey Conroy moves from wing forward to midfield while Cathy Galbrith also moves from wing forward into top of the left for the encounter with the Model County.

The team in full to take on Wexford is as follows;

1.Aideen Lowry (Camross)

2.Sarah Fleming (Portlaoise)

3.Roisin Killmartin(St. Brigids)

4.Katie Dunican (St. Lazarians)

5.Laura Finlay (St. Brigids)

6.Clodagh Tynan (St. Brigids)

7.Sarah Creagh (St. Brigids)

8.Jessie Quinlan (St. Brigids)

9.Casey Conroy (O’Moores)

10. Amy Byrne (Portlaoise)

11.Aimee Collier (Camross)

12. Sara Cuddy (Camross)

13.Laura Marie Maher (O’Moores)

14. Grainne Hyland (St Brigid's)

15.Cathy Galbrith (St. Brigids)

