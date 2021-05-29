Wexford hold all the aces as Laois suffer second successive defeat

Wexford far too strong for Laois in Division 2 Camogie clash in O’Moore Park

Despite a gritty opening quarter from the Laois women where there was only five points between them and Wexford, the away side showed their class afterwards to romp to a comfortable victory in this Division 2 match-up.

Laois 1-9

Wexford 7-19

Wexford started brightly in O’Moore Park, as they scored 1-1 inside the first two minutes. A nice ball in from Amy Cardiff allowed Katrina Parrock to open the scoring with a point, and then full-forward Aoife Guiney buried a goal into the back of the net after slick build-up play from Katrina Parrock and Leah Walsh.

Laois opened their account through centre-forward Aimee Collier, as she converted a close-range free in the 2nd minute. Wexford opened up a healthy advantage after that though, reeling off the next five points to take an early 1-6 to 0-1 lead.

Laois battled through that though, as Aimee Collier raised two more white flags from placed balls situations. Wexford responded through Anais Currann and Leah Walsh, but Laois grabbed their only goal soon just before the first water break.

Clodagh Tynan’s long-range effort dropped short, but the Wexford keeper spilled it and it fell into Laois full-forward Grainne Hyland’s path, who made no mistake with the finish.

It was all Wexford after the water break though, with Katrina Parrock grabbing a second goal through a penalty after Aoife Guiney was deemed to have been tripped in the square. Guiney, Sarah O’Connor and Orla Sinnott-Ferns added further points to leave Wexford 2-11 to 1-3 ahead at half-time.

Wexford were dominant in the first half, but they turned it up another level in the second-half to rampage to a commanding scoreline. Aimee Collier added on four more points, all from placed balls, and Cathy Galbraith slotted over one from play for Laois, but Wexford scored five goals to pick up the points on offer. The final scoreline read Wexford 7-19, Laois 1-9.

LAOIS

Scorers: Aimee Collier 0-7 (0-6 frees, 0-1 65’), Grainne Hyland 1-0, Clodagh Tynan (free) and Cathy Galbraith 0-1 each

Team: Aedin Lowry (Camross); Sarah Fleming (Portlaoise), Fiona Scully (Camross), Katie Dunican (St Lazarians); Laura Finlay (St Brigid’s), Clodagh Tynan (St Brigid’s), Sarah Creagh (St Brigid’s); Jessie Quinlan (St Brigid’s), Casey Conroy (O’Moore’s); Amy Byrne (Portlaoise), Aimee Collier (Camross), Sara Cuddy (Camross); Laura Marie Maher (O’Moores), Grainne Hyland (St Brigid’s), Cathy Galbraith (St Brigid’s).

WEXFORD

Scorers: Aoife Guiney 2-3, Emma Dempsey-Glynn 2-2, Katrina Parrock 2-1 (1-0 pen), Kate Kirwan 1-1, Anais Currann 0-4 (0-1 free), Ellen Roche (0-1 free) and Orla Sinnott-Ferns 0-2 each, Leah Walsh, Sarah O’Connor (free), Linda Bolger and Ciara O’Connor 0-1 each

Team: Laura Brennan; Meave Sinnot-Ferns, Anne Lacey, Louise O’Leary; Katie O’Connor, Sarah O’Connor, Laura Dempsey-Glynn; Orla Sinnot-Ferns, Amy Cardiff; Kate Kirwan, Anais Currann, Leah Walsh; Katrine Parrock, Aoife Guiney, Ellen Roche. Subs: Joanne Dillon for Roche (HT, inj),

REFEREE: Mike Ryan (Tipperary)