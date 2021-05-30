Laois athlete sets European standard and Stadium record as St Abban's have weekend to remember

St Abban's Ruby Millet hit the headlines on Sunday as she claimed first place in the Long Jump competition at the Belfast Irish Milers Club meet. She won the long jump with a jump of 6.43 metres but because of the force of the wind being over the legal limit in Belfast, that time wasn't deemed legal for scoring.

However, her jump of 6.32 metres was legal and stood up to European U23 standard and also set a new stadium record at the Belfast track.

Not to be outdone by her training partner, Saragh Buggy also smashed her PB in the TJ, jumping 13.46m in Round 1 and 13.53m in Round 5 (just 9cm off the Irish Record).

The meet was a hugely successful one for the St Abban's club overall.

In the men's 1500m race, Brian Kelly rolled back the years setting a new club St Abban's club record in a time of 3.49 as he pulled away in the final 100m to claim victory.

In the same discipline Jack Fenlon ran 4.03 and also set a new personal best which was a massive achievement considering he is still only 16 years of age.

There was another personal best for Naoise Kettle who ran 4.01. Another man coming close to breaking the four minute mark, he finished strong to move up the standings in the home straight.

Stephen Hunter ran 4.10 and also shaved a few seconds of his personal best while Will Kelly came home with a time of 4.12.

In the men's 400m race Eoghan Buggy ran 49.42 seconds as he held on strongly in the home straight to clock a strong time.

Men’s 400m.



