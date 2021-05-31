Laois minor football panel for 2021 announced

The Laois minor football manager Mark Bates has finalised his panel as they begin their assault on the Leinster championship later this month.

Laois will take on Wexford in the opening round in O'Moore Park on Saturday June 26 and following on from last year's semi final appearance, they will be hoping to one better in 2021.

There are a good spread of clubs involved too with no less than 16 clubs featuring on the panel that was released on Monday afternoon.

Of the seven players that were involved with the squad last year, two have been handed big honours. Portarlington's Darragh Slevin will Captain the panel and he will be ably assisted by Graiguecullen man Jack Byrne in the role as Vice Captain.

The Covid-19 pandemic had them on the back foot earlier this year due to not been able to train collectively but they are now settled back into the training environment and will be able to play challenge games the week after next as they prepare for Wexford.

The panel in full is as follows;

Darragh Slevin (Portarlington) Captain

Jack Byrne (Graiguecullen) (vice Captain)

Darren Mulhall (Ballyroan-Abbey)

Killian Byrne (Ballyroan-Abbey)

Patrick Whelan (Ballyroan-Abbey)

Aaron Dorgan (Graiguecullen)

Conor Harte (Graiguecullen)

John O’Shea (Graiguecullen)

Mikee Horohan (Graiguecullen)

Cale Brennan (St Joseph’s)

Cormac Murphy (St Joseph’s)

Jeremy Kelly (St Joseph’s)

Sean Brennan (St Joseph’s)

Corey Geoghegan (Portarlington)



Conor Brown (Portlaoise)

Kieran O’Donnell (Portlaoise)

Jesse McEvoy (Ballylinan)

James Walsh (Ballylinan)

Fergus Langton (Barrowhouse)

Joshua Deveraux (Barrowhouse)

Davy Costello (Emo)

Luke O’Reilly (Emo)

Conor Fitzpatrick (Timahoe)

Oisin Ramsbttom (Timahoe)

Aodhan Lowry (Arles-Kilcruise)

Ryan Quinlan (Spink)

Ciaran Culleton (Ballyfin)

Cathal Lee (Clonaslee)

Ryan Little (Courtwood)

Darragh Kelly (Crettyard)

Daniel McGrath (Killeshin)

Ben McMahon (O’Dempsey’s)

We look forward to the return of games and best of luck to the minor panel.#laoisgaa pic.twitter.com/D6NNq6ab5b — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) May 31, 2021

