Fixture confirmed for Portlaoise Ladies footballers Leinster final

After months of uncertainty, the Portlaoise Ladies footballers finally have a date for their 2020 Leinster club senior football final.

Having claimed the Laois title last year, they progressed through the Leinster champions by beating the then reigning All Ireland Intermediate champions - Naomh Ciaran of Offaly in the semi final played on a miserable day in Rathleague.

The Covid-19 pandemic then brought a halt to things and the Leinster championship was un-finished. With a full league and Inter County schedule in place for 2021, finding room to conclude the 2020 competition was proving difficult but now, a solution has been found.

Portlaoise will take on Dublin champions Foxrock Cabinteely on Wednesday September 8 in Kinnegad at 7.30pm. Both teams now finally have something to work towards and it promises to be a huge battle with the prize at stake the 2020 Leinster club senior football championship.