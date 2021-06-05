Laois team named to take on Kilkenny

Cheddar Plunkett and his management team have named their starting team to take on Kilkenny in their Allianz hurling league clash on Sunday.

The game will be shown live on TG4 with a throw in time of 1.45 with the Laois men going into the game as massive underdogs. Laois have their work cut out to avoid a relegation playoff against Westmeath but with games against Kilkenny on Sunday and Antrim next Saturday, they still have time to save their skin.

The team named shows is an unchanged one from the defeat at the hands of Clare two weeks ago as the injury crux they are dealing with shows no sign of letting up.

Mark Kavanagh, Eric Killeen, Ronan Broderick, Willie Dunphy, Stephen Maher, John Lennon, Podge Delaney and Charles Dwyer are all on the casualty list.

They are all big players to be missing and it leaves their task in Nowlan Park all the more difficult.

See the video below for the full team to take on Kilkenny.