Laois team named to take on Kilkenny

Laois team named to take on Kilkenny

Laois hurling manager, Seamas 'Cheddar' Plunkett

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Cheddar Plunkett and his management team have named their starting team to take on Kilkenny in their Allianz hurling league clash on Sunday.

The game will be shown live on TG4 with a throw in time of 1.45 with the Laois men going into the game as massive underdogs. Laois have their work cut out to avoid a relegation playoff against Westmeath but with games against Kilkenny on Sunday and Antrim next Saturday, they still have time to save their skin.

The team named shows is an unchanged one from the defeat at the hands of Clare two weeks ago as the injury crux they are dealing with shows no sign of letting up.

Mark Kavanagh, Eric Killeen, Ronan Broderick, Willie Dunphy, Stephen Maher, John Lennon, Podge Delaney and Charles Dwyer are all on the casualty list.

They are all big players to be missing and it leaves their task in Nowlan Park all the more difficult.

See the video below for the full team to take on Kilkenny.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie