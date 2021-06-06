WATCH: Shane Lowry sinks incredible birdie at the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour

Shane Lowry has holed an incredible birdie in his final round at the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour. 

After three early bogeys, the Open Champion birdied seven and eight before firing home this incredible birdie on the ninth. 

It left him just outside the top ten with nine holes to go. 

MORE TO FOLLOW LATER ON COMPLETION OF FINAL ROUND

