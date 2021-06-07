Draws made for Laois GAA underage championships

The draws and groupings for all the underage championships in Laois were made on Friday night as the Government restrictions have now been eased enough for club activity to recommence.
With some 2020 championships still to be concluded, they will take the lead in the early parts of June but now clubs from all around the County in both codes have something to plan for with regard to the 2021 season.
All the action will kick off at the end of June and not only do clubs know who they will be playing but they also have a clear roadmap for when they will be playing which brings great clarity to all involved.
The draws in full are as follows;
HURLING
Minor 'A' hurling championship (Round Robin)
The Harps
Castletown
Portlaoise
Rathdowney Errill
Abbeyleix
Camross
Minor ‘B’ hurling championship
GROUP A
Raheen Parish Gaels
St Fintans Mountrath
Na Fianna
Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels
GROUP B
Borris In Ossory Kilcotton
Clough Ballacolla
Rosenallis
Ballinakill/Ballypickas
Dates
Round 1 – Monday 26 July
Round 2 – Monday 9 August
Round 3 – Monday 16 August
Round 4 – Monday 23 August
Round 5 – Sunday 5 September
Round 6 – Sunday 19 September
Round 7 – Sataturday 2 October
Round 8 – Saturday 10 October
U-15 ‘A’ And ‘B’ Hurling Championship
GROUP A
St Fintans Mountrath
Portlaoise
Rosenallis
Camross
GROUP B
Rathdowney Errill
The Harps
Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Na Fianna
GROUP C
Abbeyleix
Clough Ballacolla Gaels
Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels
GROUP D
Portarlington
Castletown
Raheen Parish Gaels
Dates
Round 1 – Wednesday 23 June
Round 2 – Wednesday 7 July
Round 3 – Wednesday 21 July
Round 4 – Wednesday 4 August
Round 5 – Wednesday 18 August
Round 6 – Wednesday 11 September
U-13 ‘A’ And ‘B’ Hurling Championships
GROUP A
Abbeyleix
Clough Ballacolla
St Fintans Mountrath
Rathdowney Errill
GROUP B
Mountmellick
Portlaoise
Camross
Portarlington
GROUP C
St Pauls
Rosenallis
The Harps
Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
GROUP D
Ballyfin
Ballinakill Ballypickas
Castletown
Park Ratheniska Gaels
U-13 ‘C’ Hurling Championship
Round Robin
Clonad
Clonaslee St Manmans
Colt Shanahoe
Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels “B”
Portlaoise “B”
Trumera
Abbeyleix ‘B’
Dates
Round 1 – Friday 25 June
Round 2 – Friday 02 July
Round 3 – Friday 9 July
Round 4 – Friday 16 July
Round 5 – Friday 23 July
Round 6 – Friday 06 August
Round 7 – Friday 13 August
Round 8 – Saturday 21 August
FOOTBALL
Minor ‘A’ Football Championship
GROUP A
Ballyroan-Abbey
St Josephs
Graiguecullen
Na Fianna Og
GROUP B
Portlaoise
Portarlington
Emo-Courtwood
Mountmellick Parish Gaels
Minor ‘B’ Football Championship
GROUP A
The Heath
The Harps
Killeshin
Park Ratheniska Spink
Ballylinan
Stradbally Parish Gaels B
GROUP B
Mountmellick Parish Gaels B
Na Fianna Og B
Camross
Rosenallis
Ballyfin Gaels
O’Dempsey’s
Dates
Round 1 – Fri 30 July
Round 2 – Fri 06 August
Round 3 – Fri 13 August
Round 4 – Friday 20 August
Round 5 – Sunday 12 September
Round 6 – Sunday 26 September
Round 7 – Saturday 9 October
Round 8 – Saturday 23 October
U-15 ‘A’ Football Championship
GROUP A
St Josephs
Portarlington
Mountmellick Parish Gaels
Portlaoise
GROUP B
Na Fianna Og
Graiguecullen
Stradbally Parish Gaels
Ballyroan Abbey
U-15 ‘B’ Football Championship
GROUP A
The Heath
Camross
Rosenallis
O’Dempsey’s
GROUP B
Stradbally Parish Gaels B
Ballyroan Abbey B
St Pauls
The Harps
GROUP C
Portlaoise B
Killeshin
Ballyfin Gaels
Ballylinan
GROUP D
Mountmellick Parish Gaels B
Park Ratheniska Spink
Castletown
Na Fianna Og B
Dates
Round 1 – Wednesday 30 June
Round 2 – Wednesday 14 July
Round 3 – Wednesday 28 July
Round 4 – Wednesday 11 August
Round 5 – Wednesday 25 August
Round 6 – Saturday 4 September
Round 7 – Saturday 18 September
U-13 ‘A’ And ‘B’ Football Championship
GROUP A
Ballyfin
The Heath
Ballyroan Abbey
Portlaoise
GROUP B
Killeshin
Mountmellick
Park Ratheniska Spink
St Joseph’s
GROUP C
Ballylinan
O’Dempsey’s
Stradbally Parish Gaels
Na Fianna Og
GROUP D
Graiguecullen
The Harps
St Pauls
Portarlington
U-13 ‘C’ FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP (Round Robin)
Castletown
Clonaslee St Manmans
Clough Ballacolla
Colt / Shanahoe Gaels
Crettyard
Rosenallis
Kilcavan/The Rock
Portlaoise “B”
U-13 Development Football Championship
Round Robin
Ballyroan Abbey “B”
Na Fianna Óg “B”
Park Ratheniska-Spink “B”
Portarlington “B”
Stradbally Parish Gaels “B”
St Pauls “B”
Dates
Round 1 – Monday 28 June
Round 2 – Monday 05 July
Round 3 – Monday 12 July
Round 4 – Monday 19 July
Round 5 – Monday 26 July
Round 6 – Monday 09 August
Round 7 – Monday 16 August
Round 8 – Saturday 4 September
READ ALSO: Laois Ladies lose narrowly but advance to league semi final
More News
Tommy Walsh of Kilkenny in action against Ross King of Laois during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 4 match at UPMC Nowlan Park. Picture: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.