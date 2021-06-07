Draws made for Laois GAA underage championships

The draws and groupings for all the underage championships in Laois were made on Friday night as the Government restrictions have now been eased enough for club activity to recommence.

With some 2020 championships still to be concluded, they will take the lead in the early parts of June but now clubs from all around the County in both codes have something to plan for with regard to the 2021 season.

All the action will kick off at the end of June and not only do clubs know who they will be playing but they also have a clear roadmap for when they will be playing which brings great clarity to all involved.

The draws in full are as follows;

HURLING

Minor 'A' hurling championship (Round Robin)

The Harps

Castletown

Portlaoise

Rathdowney Errill

Abbeyleix

Camross

Minor ‘B’ hurling championship

GROUP A

Raheen Parish Gaels

St Fintans Mountrath

Na Fianna

Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels

GROUP B

Borris In Ossory Kilcotton

Clough Ballacolla

Rosenallis

Ballinakill/Ballypickas

Dates

Round 1 – Monday 26 July

Round 2 – Monday 9 August

Round 3 – Monday 16 August

Round 4 – Monday 23 August

Round 5 – Sunday 5 September

Round 6 – Sunday 19 September

Round 7 – Sataturday 2 October

Round 8 – Saturday 10 October

U-15 ‘A’ And ‘B’ Hurling Championship

GROUP A

St Fintans Mountrath

Portlaoise

Rosenallis

Camross

GROUP B

Rathdowney Errill

The Harps

Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Na Fianna

GROUP C

Abbeyleix

Clough Ballacolla Gaels

Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels

GROUP D

Portarlington

Castletown

Raheen Parish Gaels

Dates

Round 1 – Wednesday 23 June

Round 2 – Wednesday 7 July

Round 3 – Wednesday 21 July

Round 4 – Wednesday 4 August

Round 5 – Wednesday 18 August

Round 6 – Wednesday 11 September

U-13 ‘A’ And ‘B’ Hurling Championships

GROUP A

Abbeyleix

Clough Ballacolla

St Fintans Mountrath

Rathdowney Errill

GROUP B

Mountmellick

Portlaoise

Camross

Portarlington

GROUP C

St Pauls

Rosenallis

The Harps

Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

GROUP D

Ballyfin

Ballinakill Ballypickas

Castletown

Park Ratheniska Gaels

U-13 ‘C’ Hurling Championship

Round Robin

Clonad

Clonaslee St Manmans

Colt Shanahoe

Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels “B”

Portlaoise “B”

Trumera

Abbeyleix ‘B’

Dates

Round 1 – Friday 25 June

Round 2 – Friday 02 July

Round 3 – Friday 9 July

Round 4 – Friday 16 July

Round 5 – Friday 23 July

Round 6 – Friday 06 August

Round 7 – Friday 13 August

Round 8 – Saturday 21 August



FOOTBALL

Minor ‘A’ Football Championship

GROUP A

Ballyroan-Abbey

St Josephs

Graiguecullen

Na Fianna Og

GROUP B

Portlaoise

Portarlington

Emo-Courtwood

Mountmellick Parish Gaels

Minor ‘B’ Football Championship

GROUP A

The Heath

The Harps

Killeshin

Park Ratheniska Spink

Ballylinan

Stradbally Parish Gaels B

GROUP B

Mountmellick Parish Gaels B

Na Fianna Og B

Camross

Rosenallis

Ballyfin Gaels

O’Dempsey’s

Dates

Round 1 – Fri 30 July

Round 2 – Fri 06 August

Round 3 – Fri 13 August

Round 4 – Friday 20 August

Round 5 – Sunday 12 September

Round 6 – Sunday 26 September

Round 7 – Saturday 9 October

Round 8 – Saturday 23 October

U-15 ‘A’ Football Championship

GROUP A

St Josephs

Portarlington

Mountmellick Parish Gaels

Portlaoise

GROUP B

Na Fianna Og

Graiguecullen

Stradbally Parish Gaels

Ballyroan Abbey

U-15 ‘B’ Football Championship

GROUP A

The Heath

Camross

Rosenallis

O’Dempsey’s

GROUP B

Stradbally Parish Gaels B

Ballyroan Abbey B

St Pauls

The Harps

GROUP C

Portlaoise B

Killeshin

Ballyfin Gaels

Ballylinan

GROUP D

Mountmellick Parish Gaels B

Park Ratheniska Spink

Castletown

Na Fianna Og B

Dates

Round 1 – Wednesday 30 June

Round 2 – Wednesday 14 July

Round 3 – Wednesday 28 July

Round 4 – Wednesday 11 August

Round 5 – Wednesday 25 August

Round 6 – Saturday 4 September

Round 7 – Saturday 18 September

U-13 ‘A’ And ‘B’ Football Championship

GROUP A

Ballyfin

The Heath

Ballyroan Abbey

Portlaoise

GROUP B

Killeshin

Mountmellick

Park Ratheniska Spink

St Joseph’s

GROUP C

Ballylinan

O’Dempsey’s

Stradbally Parish Gaels

Na Fianna Og

GROUP D

Graiguecullen

The Harps

St Pauls

Portarlington

U-13 ‘C’ FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP (Round Robin)

Castletown

Clonaslee St Manmans

Clough Ballacolla

Colt / Shanahoe Gaels

Crettyard

Rosenallis

Kilcavan/The Rock

Portlaoise “B”

U-13 Development Football Championship

Round Robin

Ballyroan Abbey “B”

Na Fianna Óg “B”

Park Ratheniska-Spink “B”

Portarlington “B”

Stradbally Parish Gaels “B”

St Pauls “B”

Dates

Round 1 – Monday 28 June

Round 2 – Monday 05 July

Round 3 – Monday 12 July

Round 4 – Monday 19 July

Round 5 – Monday 26 July

Round 6 – Monday 09 August

Round 7 – Monday 16 August

Round 8 – Saturday 4 September

