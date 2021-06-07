Laois GAA fixtures for the week ahead as 2020 competitions given the spotlight

Laois GAA
All the fixtures below are for 2020 leagues and championships that were not finished last year.
Monday 7 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 2
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's v O'Dempseys
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 1
Crettyard 18:30 Crettyard v Clough-Ballacolla
Tuesday 8 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 2
Arles Killeen 18:30 Na Fianna Og v Stradbally Parish Gaels
Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin v Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Round 2
Kilcavan GAA 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock v Mountmellick
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 1
Colt GAA 18:30 Cromogue v Clonaslee St Manmans
Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Castletown
Wednesday 9 June:
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 4 Group A Round 1
Arles Kilcruise 19:30 Arles/Kilcruise V Spink
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 4 Group B Round 1
Emo 19:30 Emo V Timahoe
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V The Rock
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship Quarter Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Rosenallis
Kilcotton 19:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Round 5
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v St Joseph's
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise v Stradbally Parish Gaels
Thursday 10 June:
Laois Shopping Centre AFCL Div 5 Group A Round 1
The Heath 19:30 The Heath V Annanough
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Group B Round 1
St Fintan's Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballyfin
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Group C Round 1
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Park Ratheniska
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Group D Round 1
Kilcavan GAA 19:30 Kilcavan V Ballyroan Abbey
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Quarter Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Castletown 18:30 Castletown v Rathdowney Errill
Ballacolla 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Na Fianna
Friday 11 June:
2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship S/Finals (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Borris in Ossory 19:30 The Harps v Castletown
Shanahoe 19:30 Portlaoise v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group A Round 1
Camross GAA Grounds 19:30 Camross V Ballyfin
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group B Round 1
Clough Ballacolla GAA 19:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Ballinakill
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2 Group A Round 1
Clonaslee St Manman's 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2 Group B Round 1
Colt 19:30 Colt Shanahoe V Trumera
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition S/ Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Ratheniska 18:30 Portarlington v Park Ratheniska Timahoe
Clonad 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Raheen Parish Gaels
Saturday 12 June:
Allianz Hurling League Round 5
Corrigan Park Belfast: Laois v Antrim @ 15:00
Allianz Football League Relegation Play-off
Pairc Esler Newry: Laois v Down @ 18:15
2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship S/Finals (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Mountrath 19:30 Camross v Rathdowney Errill
Colt 19:30 Portlaoise v The Harps
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2 Group A Round 1
Slieve Bloom GAA 19:30 Slieve Bloom V Mountmellick
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group C Round 1
Shanahoe 19:30 Colt Shanahoe V Clonad
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
First Home Venue 19:00 First Team v Fourth Team
Third Home Venue 19:00 Second Team v Third Team
Midlands Park Hotel U15 “B” Football Competition S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Ballyroan 19:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Mountmellick Gaels
O’Dempsey’s 19:00 Killeshin v O’Dempsey’s
Sunday 13 June:
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group 1 Round 1
Shanahoe 12:30 Colt Shanahoe V St Fintan's Mountrath
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1A Group A Round 1
Castletown GAA 19:00 Castletown V Rosenallis
Borris in Ossory 19:00 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton v Camross
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1A Group B Round 1
The Harps GAA 19:00 The Harps V Clough-Ballacolla
Pairc Aireil 19:00 Rathdowney Errill V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 11:30 Camross v Clough Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 11:30 Portarlington or Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Fintan’s Mountrath or Raheen Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Castletown or Errill 12:00 The Harps v Castletown or Rathdowney Errill
Ballacolla or Ballyfin 12:00 Portlaoise v Clough Ballacolla or Na Fianna - TBC
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
First Home Venue 12:00 First Team v Fourth Team
Third Home Venue 12:00 Second Team v Third Team
Monday 14 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 7
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v Stradbally Parish Gaels
Arles Killeen 18:30 Na Fianna Og v Portlaoise
Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin v O'Dempseys
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Quarter Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)
Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Spink v Winner Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock
The Harps 18:30 The Harps v Ballyroan Abbey
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 5
Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Cromogue
