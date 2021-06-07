Laois GAA fixtures for the week ahead as 2020 competitions given the spotlight

Laois GAA Crest

Laois GAA

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

All the fixtures below are for 2020 leagues and championships that were not finished last year.

Monday 7 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 2

Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's v O'Dempseys


Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 1

Crettyard 18:30 Crettyard v Clough-Ballacolla


Tuesday 8 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 2

Arles Killeen 18:30 Na Fianna Og v Stradbally Parish Gaels

Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin v Portarlington


Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Round 2

Kilcavan GAA 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock v Mountmellick


Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 1

Colt GAA 18:30 Cromogue v Clonaslee St Manmans

Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Castletown


Wednesday 9 June:

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 4 Group A Round 1

Arles Kilcruise 19:30 Arles/Kilcruise V Spink 


Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 4 Group B Round 1

Emo 19:30 Emo V Timahoe 

Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V The Rock


Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship Quarter Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Rosenallis

Kilcotton 19:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix


Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Round 5

McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v St Joseph's

Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise v Stradbally Parish Gaels


Thursday 10 June:

Laois Shopping Centre AFCL Div 5 Group A Round 1

The Heath 19:30 The Heath V Annanough


Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Group B Round 1

St Fintan's Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballyfin 


Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Group C Round 1

Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Park Ratheniska 


Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Group D Round 1

Kilcavan GAA 19:30 Kilcavan V Ballyroan Abbey 


Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Quarter Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Castletown 18:30 Castletown v Rathdowney Errill 

Ballacolla 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Na Fianna 


Friday 11 June:

2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship S/Finals (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary) 

Borris in Ossory 19:30 The Harps v Castletown

Shanahoe 19:30 Portlaoise v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group A Round 1

Camross GAA Grounds 19:30 Camross V Ballyfin 


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group B Round 1

Clough Ballacolla GAA 19:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Ballinakill 


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2 Group A Round 1

Clonaslee St Manman's 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2 Group B Round 1

Colt 19:30 Colt Shanahoe  V Trumera 


Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition S/ Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Ratheniska 18:30 Portarlington v Park Ratheniska Timahoe 

Clonad 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Raheen Parish Gaels 


Saturday 12 June:

Allianz Hurling League Round 5

Corrigan Park Belfast: Laois v Antrim @ 15:00

 Allianz Football League Relegation Play-off

Pairc Esler Newry: Laois v Down @ 18:15


2020 Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship S/Finals (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary) 

Mountrath 19:30 Camross v Rathdowney Errill

Colt 19:30 Portlaoise v The Harps


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2 Group A Round 1

Slieve Bloom GAA 19:30 Slieve Bloom  V Mountmellick


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Group C Round 1

Shanahoe 19:30 Colt Shanahoe  V Clonad 


Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

First Home Venue 19:00 First Team v Fourth Team

Third Home Venue 19:00 Second Team v Third Team


Midlands Park Hotel U15 “B” Football Competition S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Ballyroan 19:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Mountmellick Gaels

O’Dempsey’s 19:00 Killeshin v O’Dempsey’s


Sunday  13 June:

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1B Group 1 Round 1

Shanahoe 12:30 Colt Shanahoe  V St Fintan's Mountrath 


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1A Group A Round 1

Castletown GAA 19:00 Castletown V Rosenallis 

Borris in Ossory 19:00 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton v Camross 


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1A Group B Round 1

The Harps GAA 19:00 The Harps V Clough-Ballacolla 

Pairc Aireil 19:00 Rathdowney Errill V Abbeyleix St Lazarians


Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

LOETB CoE 11:30 Camross v Clough Ballacolla


Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition Final (Winner on Day, if Necessary) 

LOETB CoE    11:30 Portarlington or Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Fintan’s Mountrath or Raheen Parish Gaels


Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Castletown or Errill 12:00 The Harps v Castletown or Rathdowney Errill

Ballacolla or Ballyfin 12:00 Portlaoise v Clough Ballacolla or Na Fianna - TBC


Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship S/Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

First Home Venue 12:00 First Team v Fourth Team

Third Home Venue 12:00 Second Team v Third Team


Monday 14 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 7

McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v Stradbally Parish Gaels

Arles Killeen 18:30 Na Fianna Og v Portlaoise

Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin v O'Dempseys


Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Quarter Finals (Winner on Day, if Necessary)

Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Spink v Winner Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock

The Harps 18:30 The Harps v Ballyroan Abbey


Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 5

Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Cromogue

