Laois Cricket club launch new Women's cricket initiative

Laois cricket club are continuing to evolve and the Stradbally based club are now launching a new Women's softball cricket initiative aimed at girls and women from the age of 13 upwards.

Tonight (Tuesday June 8) will see them begin a new programme aimed at introducing women in the area to the game and the club are urging anyone interested to come and 'give it a try'.

It all kicks off at their grounds in Stradbally at 7.30pm but pre-registration is essential. You can book your place by clicking here.

Anyone looking for more details before signing up can contact 086 8167044.

The club are delighted to be back fully functioning after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and are keen to make sure that they are an all inclusive club catering for the wider Laois area.