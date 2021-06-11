Laois Ladies name team for league semi final clash with Roscommon

The Laois Ladies footballers will take on Roscommon in the Division three league semi final on Sunday and manager Donie Brennan has named a strong team for the clash.

Brennan had rested key players last weekend in their defeat to Wicklow but Laois were already through to the semi finals before a ball was kicked in Aughrim.

Mo Nerney, Erone Fitzpatrick and Eva Galvin are three of the players who come into the team and that trio really boosts their potential return from the forward division.

It has been a good year so far for the Laois ladies and have an excellent chance of beating Roscommon and making a league final.

The game throws in at 2pm in Tang, just outside Athlone on Sunday and the game will be streamed live on the LGFA website.

The team in full is as follows