Laois Ladies name team for league semi final clash with Roscommon

The Laois Ladies footballers will take on Roscommon in the Division three league semi final on Sunday and manager Donie Brennan has named a strong team for the clash.
Brennan had rested key players last weekend in their defeat to Wicklow but Laois were already through to the semi finals before a ball was kicked in Aughrim.
Mo Nerney, Erone Fitzpatrick and Eva Galvin are three of the players who come into the team and that trio really boosts their potential return from the forward division.
It has been a good year so far for the Laois ladies and have an excellent chance of beating Roscommon and making a league final.
The game throws in at 2pm in Tang, just outside Athlone on Sunday and the game will be streamed live on the LGFA website.
The team in full is as follows
More News
Young Laois farmers at the IFA tractor protest, Liam Brophy from Vicarstown and Liam Knowles, Stradbally. Photo: Lynda Kiernan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.