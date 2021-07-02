Portlaoise GAA star shortlisted for Minor footballer of the week

Laois GAA
Laois goalkeeper Conor Brown has been nominated for the Electric Ireland Minor footballer of the week following on from his heroic display last weekend as Laois got the better of Wexford to advance in the championship.
The Portlaoise net minder played a key role as the game finished level after full time and extra time before it was settled on penalties.
Laois went on to win the game 4-3 on penalties with Brown scoring the first Laois penalty before saving two Wexford spot kicks.
You can vote for Conor on the Electric Ireland Twitter page in the link attached below.
2021 Minor Football Player of the Week Poll— Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) June 28, 2021
It was a brilliant weekend of action in the 2021 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Championship! Cast your vote for the week's 2021 Football Player of the Week below @CLGLaois @Carlow_GAA @louthgaa #GAAThisIsMajor
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.