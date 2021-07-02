Portlaoise GAA star shortlisted for Minor footballer of the week

Laois goalkeeper Conor Brown has been nominated for the Electric Ireland Minor footballer of the week following on from his heroic display last weekend as Laois got the better of Wexford to advance in the championship.

The Portlaoise net minder played a key role as the game finished level after full time and extra time before it was settled on penalties.

Laois went on to win the game 4-3 on penalties with Brown scoring the first Laois penalty before saving two Wexford spot kicks.

You can vote for Conor on the Electric Ireland Twitter page in the link attached below.

