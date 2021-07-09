WATCH: Bizarre incident as spectator takes club from Rory McIlroy's bag at Scottish Open
There was a bizarre moment at the beginning of the second round of the Scottish Open on Friday morning as a spectator waltzed onto the first tee box and helped himself to one of Rory McIlroy's clubs.
The incident happened as Rory McIlroy was chatting to his caddie and playing partner Jon Rahm around 8am.
The spectator nonchalantly takes McIlroy's distinctive dog driver head cover before picking up another club and taking a few swings with it on the tee.
He was swiftly removed by security. WATCH THE CLIP BELOW:
This is crazy, man just walks up and lifts club and headvover off Rory on tee box. Taken away by security straight away ♂️ #RoryMcIlroy pic.twitter.com/nWDgxlqVJ6— Irish Golfer Magazine (@IrishGolferMag) July 9, 2021
