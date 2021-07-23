Laois teenager Captains Ireland under 15 soccer team

It was a week to remember for Laois student Aaron Culleton. The Graiguecullen native was given the honour of Captaining the Ireland U15 soccer team in a development game.
Ireland have a 29 man squad taking part in a four day camp this week with two, behind closed doors friendlies making up a big part of their week.
For their game with St Kevin's/Bohemians, Culleton was given the armband in what was a special moment for not only himself but his family and School, Knockbeg college also.
Aaron plays his club football with UCD under 15's and is one to watch for the future
September will see the U15 squad return to competitive action with a double header of games.
Huge congrats to Aaron Culleton who was given the honour of captaining the @FAIreland U15 soccer team in a practice game vs St. Kevin's yesterday in Dublin. Aaron also received our 1st Year Achievement Award for his excellent academic results back in May. What an all-rounder! pic.twitter.com/spA6t68GQ8— Knockbeg College (@knockbegcollege) July 22, 2021
More News
Covid-19 heat map for the two weeks to July 19. Darker areas shows parts of counties with higher incidences
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.