23/07/2021

23/07/2021

Laois teenager Captains Ireland under 15 soccer team

Laois student Captains Ireland under 15 soccer team

Brian Lowry

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

It was a week to remember for Laois student Aaron Culleton. The Graiguecullen native was given the honour of Captaining the Ireland U15 soccer team in a development game.

Ireland have a 29 man squad taking part in a four day camp this week with two, behind closed doors friendlies making up a big part of their week.

For their game with St Kevin's/Bohemians, Culleton was given the armband in what was a special moment for not only himself but his family and School, Knockbeg college also.

Aaron plays his club football with UCD under 15's and is one to watch for the future

September will see the U15 squad return to competitive action with a double header of games.

