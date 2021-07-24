Search our Archive

24/07/2021

Laois ladies footballers name team for championship clash with Roscommon

Laois ladies footballers name team for championship clash with Roscommon

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

The Laois Ladies footballers go into their clash with Roscommon with championship progression in their own hands. Having beaten Kildare in the opening round, they go into the Roscommon game full of confidence on the back of that win over Kildare and their National league triumph last month.

They beat Roscommon already this year in the semi final of the league but they needed a dramatic last 15 minute comeback to get over the line.

Finishing strong has been a trait of this team and manager Donie Brennan is sure to be delighted with how they are closing out games.

With it only being a three team group, Laois could still qualify even if defeated on Sunday but they won't be thinking like that as they look to keep the winning momentum going.

Kildare stand on two points having defeated Roscommon in the opening round and lost to Laois but they have no games left to play. Roscommon sit on zero points but a win for them on Sunday would leave all three teams on two points with scoring being used to separate the teams in that event.

Two of the three teams progress and the message couldn't be clearer for Laois. Win and they will top the group and advance to the knockout stages....

The game throws in at 2pm this Sunday in Kinnegad.

The team in full is as follows;

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie