Tee up for Portlaoise Rugby Club at Golf Classic

Portlaoise Rugby Club needs your support
Portlaoise Rugby Club is looking forward to having their annual Golf Classic at Portlaoise golf club on Saturday, August 7.
The club says this is one of the main fundraisers for Portlaoise Rugby Club this year, so any support/sponsorship is really appreciated.
A four person team costs €180.00 (meal included).
Please contact Declan Kelly 0861717503 to book a tee time or sponsor a tee box for €100.00.
Portlaoise Rugby Club thanks everyone for this much needed and continued support.
