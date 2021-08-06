Lots of fun and craic promised at the Laois Touch Rugby

Portlaoise Rugby Club are hosting a ‘Touch Rugby’ tournament to end their summer social touch rugby season.

The club says touch Rugby is a fast-paced fun game with simple playing rules. There is no hard physical contact and the game relies on teamwork and ball skills. It is suitable for players of all ages for both genders and mixed gender competitions.

A maximum of 12 people and minimum of 7 people can be entered per team with a minimum of two ladies on each team. However, there is no need to worry about having a full team – the club will assign teams on the day as well. The total number of teams will be Covid compliant.

The cost for entering will be €10 per person and there will be food, drink and prizes provided on the day of the tournament to be held on Saturday, August 21 in Togher with team sign in from 2.30 pm.

All ages, groups and experiences are welcomed. All teams must be registered by Thursday, August 19.

If you wish to put your name or team forward, please get in contact with either Johnny Fingleton at 0877373559 or Jenny Keegan at 0871491677.