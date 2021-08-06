06/08/2021

Search our Archive

Lots of fun and craic promised at the Laois Touch Rugby

Portlaoise RFC signs off on summer season with tournament

rugby

Robert Lewis, age 6, is taged by Lochlainn O'Brien-Crosland, age 6, during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Summer Camp at Portlaoise RFC recently. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise Rugby Club are hosting a ‘Touch Rugby’ tournament to end their summer social touch rugby season. 

The club says touch Rugby is a fast-paced fun game with simple playing rules. There is no hard physical contact and the game relies on teamwork and ball skills. It is suitable for players of all ages for both genders and mixed gender competitions.

A maximum of 12 people and minimum of 7 people can be entered per team with a minimum of two ladies on each team. However, there is no need to worry about having a full team – the club will assign teams on the day as well.  The total number of teams will be Covid compliant. 

The cost for entering will be €10 per person and there will be food, drink and prizes provided on the day of the tournament to be held on Saturday, August 21 in Togher with team sign in from 2.30 pm.

All ages, groups and experiences are welcomed. All teams must be registered by Thursday, August 19.

If you wish to put your name or team forward, please get in contact with either Johnny Fingleton at 0877373559 or Jenny Keegan at 0871491677.  

PHOTOS Rugby's pride of Portlaoise cubs in action at the Laois Leinster Rugby summer camp

Check out all the live sport on TV this weekend

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group