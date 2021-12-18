Ballyroan Abbey triumph over Portlaoise to claim U-20 ‘A’ football honours

Ballyroan Abbey were going in search of a football and hurling double in Stradbally on Saturday afternoon, as the footballers were looking to replicate the success that their hurling club, Abbeyleix, managed two weeks ago in the ‘A’ final against The Harps.

Portlaoise stood in their way in the U-20 ‘A’ final, as they easily accounted for Graiguecullen in the semi-finals to reach this stage. ‘The Town’ had the likes of Ben Dempsey, Kevin Swayne and Damon Larkin in their ranks, so they were never going to be a simple opponent for Ballyroan Abbey.

The game was played in a tough and physical manner. Ballyroan Abbey held the lead for most of the affair, but Portlaoise never let them get too comfortable. In the end though, Ballyroan Abbey came through the winners and were crowned champions to go along with Abbeyleix’s success.

Ballyroan Abbey 1-10

Portlaoise 2-4

LAOIS U20 FOOTBALL FINAL

Ballyroan Abbey began this final with the opening score, as midfielder Davin McEvoy played a give and go with Lawson Obular before McEvoy sent one over the bar under pressure.

Portlaoise’s first few forays forward looked dangerous, as they attempted to carve out openings for a goal chance. Ballyroan Abbey remained resolute though, and Portlaoise had to settle for a Kieran O’Donnell point from a 45’.

Ballyroan Abbey responded with two scores to retake the lead, with James McWey pointing a free between the posts, before Brian Whelan swung a brilliant score over his shoulder near the end line.

Brian Whelan added a free to his point from play, as Ballyroan Abbey enjoyed a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after fifteen minutes of action. Portlaoise had plenty of possession in the opening quarter, but they were struggling to find any routes through a well-organised Ballyroan Abbey defence.

DJ White grabbed Portlaoise’s second score after the water break, as he took over free-taking duties and clipped one over the crossbar. Portlaoise then had their first real shot at goal, as the powerful Damon Larkin went on a run from the half-way line, before handpassing to Kieran O’Donnell. The Portlaoise full-forward’s effort was straight at Killian Byrne in the Ballyroan Abbey net though, and Byrne started the counter-attack which led to an Enda McWey point.

Ballyroan Abbey continued to turn Portlaoise over anytime they got in their 45’ for the rest of the half, as the Portlaoise players took too much ball into the tackle. Ballyroan Abbey failed to really push on themselves though on the scoreboard, and it was actually DJ White who scored the last point of the half from a placed ball.

Portlaoise only trailed 0-3 to 0-5 in Stradbally at the half-time stage, as they were well able to compete with Ballyroan Abbey’s physicality around the centre of the park.

However, Ballyroan Abbey grabbed a goal right at the start of the second half to give themselves a healthy lead. Shaun Fitzpatrick spotted Lawson Obular near the square, and played a strong handpass across to Obular who fisted into the back of the net.

The goal seemed to give Ballyroan Abbey the confidence and swagger that they showed in their resounding semi-final victory over St Joseph’s, and they strung together three points in a row.

Both Brian Whelan and James McWey landed a free each between the posts. Enda McWey then scored a point from play after excellent work from Ballyroan Abbey corner-back Conaire Gee, who intercepted a Portlaoise pass and ran the length of the field to set up McWey for the point.

However, Portlaoise, who had been completely outplayed for most of the third quarter, struck for a surprise goal to get themselves back into the contest. Ballyroan Abbey were turned as they tried to play out of defence, and Portlaoise midfielder Kevin Swayne quickly spotted substitute Cormac Dunne free inside. Dunne’s shot was brilliantly saved by Killian Byrne in the Ballyroan Abbey goal, but Ben Conroy came charging in to fire in the rebound.

Both sides were reduced to fourteen men for a period after two black cards were fished out by Clifford Ward. The first was to Portlaoise wing-back Ben Reddin, and the second was for Ballyroan Abbey midfielder Davin McEvoy.

Ballyroan Abbey’s Lawson Obular nearly grabbed his second goal of the game, as he received the ball and beat his marker Jack O’Connell for pace. However, Michael O’Connell in the Portlaoise goals pulled off a superb save to deny Obular.

Shaun Fitzpatrick, who covered every blade of grass of the field on the day, curled over a sublime score to get Ballyroan Abbey back on the scoreboard in Stradbally. Damon Larkin replied for Portlaoise, but the ‘The Town’ men needed to string a few more of them together if they were to cut into the deficit.

Ballyroan Abbey substitute, Odhran Delaney, had an opportunity to seal the win almost immediately after being introduced. Brian Whelan played a beautiful ball into Delaney on the run, but his shot cannoned off the top of the crossbar and Portlaoise cleared.

Davin McEvoy, who had been sidelined for ten minutes due to the black card, scored a cracking point when he was allowed back on. While Damon Larkin scored a late goal for Portlaoise after he burst through a couple of challenges and fired low into the bottom left, Ballyroan Abbey held on for the victory.

BALLYROAN ABBEY

Scorers: Lawson Obular 1-0, Brian Whelan 0-3 (0-2 frees), James McWey 0-2 frees, Davin McEvoy 0-2, Enda McWey 0-2, Shaun Fitzpatrick 0-1

Team: Killian Byrne; Eamon Fitzpatrick, Danny Brennan, Conaire Gee; Conor McWey, Fionan Mahony, Sam Quinn; Cathal Doyle, Davin McEvoy; Shaun Fitzpatrick, James McWey, Ciaran Byrne; Enda McWey, Brian Whelan, Lawson Obular. Subs: Odhran Delaney for Obular (48 mins), Dylan Cuddy for C Byrne (57 mins)

PORTLAOISE

Scorers: Ben Conroy 1-0, Kieran O’Donnell 0-1 45’, DJ White 0-2 frees, Damon Larkin 1-1

Team: Michael O’Connell; Jack O’Connell, Ben Dempsey, Sam Birrane; Josh Hogan, Eddie Critchley, Ben Reddin; Kevin Swayne, Damon Larkin; Ben Brennan, Ben Conroy, Colin McEvoy; DJ White, Kieran O’Donnell, Michael Culliton. Subs: Cormac Dunne for Culliton (34 mins), Niall Carey for Conroy (45 mins), Joe O’Toole for Dempsey (52 mins, inj) Gavin Skehan for J O’Connell (59 mins)

REFEREE: Clifford Ward (Portarlington)