Marlins swimming to glory in Leinster Championships

Laois Marlins Swimming Club showed great results at the Leinster Division 1 Championships held over three days at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin. This gala is open to swimmers from within the Leinster region who achieved highly competitive qualifying times. This is a level 4 gala held in a 50-meter pool with heats for the individual events run through the day, qualifying the top 10 swimmers in each event for the finals run on the same evening. The medals are then awarded to the 3 fastest swimmers in their event. The level of athletes competing in this Championship is breathtaking with many swimmers achieving exceptionally fast times at national level.

Laois Marlins swimmers were well represented with 22 Laois Marlins Swimmers 12 Girls and 10 Boys.



Competing for the girls were: Amy Bergin, Lucy Brennan, Orla Colley, Louise Hartnett, Klava Hayes, Aoife Hendley, Sophie Igoe, Chloe Kavanagh, Aoibheann Lalor, Yasmin Lewis, Sadhbh Moore, and Katie O’Connor.



Representing the boys were: Micheal Bergin, Jack Brennan, Eli Brophy, Sam Farrell, Alex Hooney, Noah Murphy, Matthew O’Sullivan, Robert Roe, Ignat Samuchov, and Valera Zaharovs.



These Young Swimmers took part in a total of 126 individual swims between them, achieving 55 Personal Bests, reaching 22 Finals, and achieving 10 Leinster Division 1 Medals.

The new Personal Best times achieved at this championship have resulted in 17 Marlins Swimmers now qualified for competitions at a national level. This means that Laois Marlins Swimming Club will be represented both at the Irish Age Division 2 Championships in Limerick at the beginning of July and the Irish Age Division 1 Championships in The NAC at the end of July.

A special mention to Aoife Hendley who achieved 3 gold medals - in the 50m Free, 400m Free and 200m Free as well as a bronze in 100m Back in her age group and Katie O’Connor who won in 200m Fly and 1500m Free in her age group and was third in 100m Fly. Ignat Samuchov was second and received a silver medal for 200m Breast while Louise Harnett took a silver medal in 100m Breast and a bronze in 50m Breast. We would also like to congratulate our girls’ relay team (Louise Hartnett, Klava Hayes, Sadhbh Moore, and Katie O’Connor) for achieving second place in the 800m Free Relay.