14 Jun 2022

No red hand is able to stop Erone Fitz

No red hand is able to stop Erone Fitz

Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

14 Jun 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

 <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Erone Fitzpatrick ripping through the Tyrone defence for Laois earlier <a href="https://t.co/nTWhL4Nufh">pic.twitter.com/nTWhL4Nufh</a></p>&mdash; Will O&#39;Callaghan (@willocallaghan) <a href="https://twitter.com/willocallaghan/status/1536011058107895809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Save the date and go along and support the Ladies in their all Ireland quarter final on the 26th 

Last weekend Laois Ladies marched on to the All Ireland Quarter final after a convincing win against Tyrone. The O Moore ladies ran out 8-point winners in the end. The win secured Laois as winners of the group and means they face Wicklow on the 26th of June. 

There were some good performances on the day from Mo Nerney, who grabbed 4 points, and Sarah Anne Fitzgerald, scoring 1-1. But the highlight on the day came in close to te 40 min mark where Erone Fitzpatrick made a fantastic run from outside the tyrone 45 by passing numerous tyrone defenders on the way and slotted it to the left hand side of the net. You can watch the 

Save the date and go along and support the Ladies in their all Ireland quarter final on the 26th 

