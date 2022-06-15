The return of the Portlaoise street leagues

FAI Street Leagues
The Portlaoise street leagues are returning this year to Portlaoise Leisure Center for the first time since 2018.
In association with the FAI Laois and Laois sports partnership. The register is open to any men between the ages of 16-40. The organizers are looking for preferably a full team of seven but are open to taking individuals as well.
The organizers are particularly interested in those that meet the homeless criteria. These players have to chance to further progress to trials in Dublin next April for the chance to compete for Ireland in the Homeless world cup.
For more information on the above, you can text Nicole on 086-0485820 or Eimear on 086-0111722.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.