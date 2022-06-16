In Pictures: Laois Republic of Ireland fans club out in force for Ukraine and Scotland games

Paul Molloy, Rory Heffernan, Jim Timmons, Christy Conroy and Dave Power, all from Portlaoise at the Scotland game in the Aviva with Scottish fans
Laois/Offaly INTO reps Niall Larkin, Deirdre Fleming, Niamh Campion INTO president Niall Driscoll and Brian Stanley TD.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.