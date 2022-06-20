Davy Fitz responds to being a possible replacement for Cheddar

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
During this week's coverage of The Saturday Game, host Joanne Cantwell brought up the topic of Cheddar Plunkett's resignation as Laois Hurling Manager. Joanne hinted at the possibility that pundit and famous hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald might be interested in the position
Davy played down the possibility while praising Cheddar for his work, Just at the end though you can see Joe Canning encouraging Davy, and both agreeing that there's always a chance the role could come Davy's way
Davy Fitzgerald hails Cheddar Plunkett after he stepped away as manager of the Laois hurlers. Galway v Cork is live now on RTÉ— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 18, 2022
